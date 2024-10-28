Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 16:16 Uhr
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group: The 4th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students Finals Held in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, the 4th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students Finals took place at the Media Theater of Tianjin Television Station. The event was attended by leaders from the Tianjin Municipal Government and the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education.

Contestants of the 4th

Amid cheerful music, the grand opening of the "Chinese Bridge" celebration highlighted the joy and friendships that contestants from around the world formed during their time in China. The event also reflected on the cultural activities participants engaged in during their study trips in Beijing and Tianjin, showcasing their experiences of competition and personal growth.

The finals consisted of three rounds: the "Magical Supermarket Challenge," the "Transformative Light and Shadow Challenge," and "Talking with Sister Moon." Contestants demonstrated their understanding of Chinese culture as well as their Chinese expression, application skills, and summarization abilities. The competition stage was adorned with beloved toys, swings, and rocking horses, creating a playful atmosphere in which participants could perform in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

During the "Magical Supermarket Challenge," the stage transformed into a supermarket where contestants needed to select items according to specific requirements and give impromptu introductions. In the "Transformative Light and Shadow Challenge," contestants provided voiceovers for classic Chinese cartoons, with groups of three taking turns to do the voice of a single character in various scenes. The "Talking with Sister Moon" segment allowed contestants to share insights from five special courses they had experienced in Chinese schools: sports, music, handicrafts, science, and recitation.

After intense competition, Solo Uniacke from the UK emerged as the global champion, also claiming the championship for Europe. Meanwhile, Malaysia's Yu Xuan Jannice Tsen secured the Asian championship, Cameroon's Naomie Tamany Ngongang Fando won the African championship, the United States' Sam Paul Fine took home the Americas championship, and New Zealand's Munotidaishe Saruwaka won the championship for Oceania.

Over two weeks of interaction, primary school students from around the globe forged deep friendships through the "Chinese Bridge" competition. As the event concluded, contestants united to sing the "Chinese Bridge" theme song, bringing the finals to a joyous climax.

Contact: Zheng Xu
Tel.: 0086-13902066502
E-mail: 503656583@qq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541820/chinese_bridge_show_pic_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541821/chinese_bridge_show_pic_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541819/Tianjin_Jinyun_New_Media_Group_Logo.jpg

Solo Uniacke from the UK wins the global champion of the 4th

Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-4th-chinese-bridge-chinese-show-for-foreign-primary-school-students-finals-held-in-tianjin-302288756.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
