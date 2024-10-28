Anzeige
28.10.2024
Ayre Ventures Leads The First Stage of Seed Funding for Libraro

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Libraro, a community-driven platform connecting writers, readers, and publishers, is thrilled to announce the completion of the first stage in its seed funding round, led by Ayre Ventures. The investment will accelerate Libraro's mission to empower authors and readers, creating a space where great stories find their way to engaged audiences. Libraro's seed round remains open for select additional investors to participate.

Arsim Shillova, Co-Founder and CEO of Libraro, said: "This funding gives us the momentum to expand our platform and create a thriving environment where emerging authors are discovered, and readers engage with original, meaningful stories. We're excited to offer a space that complements traditional publishing, unlocking new opportunities for the entire literary community."

Libraro's platform harnesses scalable blockchain technology to protect authorship, prevent copyright infringement, and enhance transparency in ownership and distribution rights. With its Web3 loyalty program, Libraro creates deeper engagement, building trust among readers, authors, and publishers alike.

Ayre Ventures founder Calvin Ayre said: "Mankind's history is the history of the written word, without which progress would have been infinitely slower. Ayre Ventures is thrilled to support Libraro and its goal of connecting authors, readers and publishers via a secure and stable enterprise blockchain-enabled platform."

About Libraro

At Libraro, every good story deserves a platform. We're a community-driven platform where writers, readers, and publishers come together to discover, share, and celebrate great stories. Our mission is to give every voice the opportunity to be heard and ensure that meaningful stories reach the readers who'll appreciate them.

www.libraro.io

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses that use frontier technologies like AI, IPv6 and Enterprise Blockchain-including BSV, the world's only unboundedly scaling public proof-of-work enterprise blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are "positively disruptive," supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

https://ayre.group/investments

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ayre-ventures-leads-the-first-stage-of-seed-funding-for-libraro-302288758.html

