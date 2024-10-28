SolGold PLC Announces Cascabel Project Update

Award of Project Management Contract to G Mining Services for Cascabel Project Feasibility Study

SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that G Mining Services Inc. ("G Mining") has been awarded the contract to provide project management services for the Cascabel Project Feasibility Study ("FS"). This decision follows a competitive selection process that considered multiple firms with extensive mining expertise.

G Mining Services' project management scope will include overseeing timelines, milestones, and deliverables, as well as implementing and managing cost control systems. G Mining will develop and maintain detailed project schedules, assist SolGold with specialised consultant selection and contract management, and provide senior estimation services for project costing. Their team will also offer expertise in various engineering disciplines such as mining, infrastructure, metallurgy and processing, and capital and operating expense estimation. SolGold will continue to maintain substantial input in the selection of specialised consultants. This phase is key to de-risking the project and will lay the foundation for future development stages.

G Mining Services was selected for this important phase due to its substantial experience in the Ecuadorian mining sector, notably its success with the Fruta del Norte project, competitive cost structure, and availability to meet the project's timeline for this scope. With an established office in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, G Mining is well-positioned to offer local coordination and support. Their strong team, which combines international expertise and local knowledge, brings a wealth of experience in managing large-scale projects. Additionally, their collaborative approach, integrating with in-house management and specialist firms needed for key areas, ensures comprehensive project delivery.

G Mining Services has successfully delivered on several major global projects, including the Tocantinzinho Gold Project in Brazil and Newmont's Merian Mine in Suriname. In addition to their success with Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador, their extensive global experience positions them as a critical partner to continue de-risking and advancing the Cascabel Project.

Scott Caldwell, President and CEO of SolGold, remarked: "We are pleased to have G Mining onboard for this critical phase of the Cascabel project. Their Ecuadorian experience, cost-competitive approach, and strong team make them the ideal partners as we advance the project, de-risk key elements, and move forward. There remain numerous areas we feel meaningful improvements can be made to the existing PFS, particularly in the areas of the inclusion of the Tandayama-Ameríca open cut resources, gold and copper recovery, improved mine plan, site layout and infrastructure efficiency, power supply, waste rock and tailings management. We look forward to G Mining's assistance in this evaluation. At the same time, we are working on the processes to secure the various permits to facilitate access to development and the balance of the financing that will be required for a development decision."

Mathieu Gignac, President of G Mining Services, commented:"We are excited to collaborate with SolGold on the Cascabel Project, a world-class copper-gold deposit with immense potential. Our team's experience in managing large-scale projects like Cascabel, combined with our local presence in Ecuador, positions us to help SolGold unlock significant value while systematically de-risking and advancing this outstanding asset."

CONTACTS

Chris Robinson

Director of Corporate Operation

& Communications Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996 Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focused on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace, and minimizing environmental impact.

SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (LSE/TSX: SOLG).

See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on X @SolGold_plc.

CAUTIONARY NOTICE

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by SolGold plc (the "Company") and its Officers may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company's proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company's Directors, including the plan for developing the Project currently being studied as well as the expectations of the Company as to the forward price of copper. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements; and save as required by the exchange rules of the TSX and LSE or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may reinterpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

This release may contain "forward looking information". Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including assay results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling and/or mine development plan; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of visual assessments; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other required approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; the global economic climate; fluctuations in commodity prices; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; delays in the development of projects; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; the ability of the Company to retain its key management employees and skilled and experienced personnel; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company and its officers do not endorse, or reject or otherwise comment on the conclusions, interpretations or views expressed in press articles or third-party analysis.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com