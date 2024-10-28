Discovery Education: Ahead of Schedule: STEM Careers Coalition Reaches Over 10.7 Million Students

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / The STEM Careers Coalition - an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations partnering with Discovery Education to create equitable access to free STEM content and career connections - today announced it has surpassed the goal of reaching 10 million students by the end of 2025 ahead of schedule. Since 2019, the STEM Careers Coalition has reached over 10.7 million students, including 2.97 million in the 2023-2024 school year alone, 65% of which are from Title I schools.

Student STEM education is critical, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts STEM jobs will grow by 23% by 2030. Through the STEM Careers Coalition, all K-12 students in the United States and educators are supported with high-quality careers resources, equity of access to key resources, volunteer employee engagement activities, and research.

"Starting this journey in 2019, we knew collaboration was key to inspiring the next generation of the STEM workforce. By bringing diverse industries together in one place for educators, the STEM Careers Coalition allows students to see the breadth of opportunity in STEM and the similarities in critical thinking skillsets that are pertinent across careers," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "We are so thankful to our partners. We are excited for the next evolution of the STEM Careers Coalition in the emission to ensure that all students have what they need to explore STEM jobs."

The STEM Careers Coalition supports diverse career awareness and exposure. The Coalition works to prepare all students for future jobs in STEM, developing the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in college and a career through high-quality classroom resources, career exploration tools, after school activities, digital content, and more. The STEM Careers Coalition features a large network of partners from a variety of industries.

The STEM Careers Coalition frequently provides students and educators new resources aligned to learning standards. Amongst the newest materials is the Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip: Re-powering the Future, premiering on November 21, 2024. In addition, 14 new career bundles introduce K-12 students to careers like a senior data scientist, gnotobiotics training coordinator, fire protection design manager, chemical engineer, and more.

Learn more about the STEM Careers Coalition at stemcareerscoalition.org or on the award-winning K-12 learning platform, Discovery Education Experience. For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

