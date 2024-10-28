AVSeeds Welcomes Two New Board Members to Support Future Growth

Industry veterans to help guide next stage of company expansion

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / AVSeeds, formerly known as Arkansas Valley Seed, a leader in seed distribution, is pleased to announce the appointments of Ted Rogers and Calvin Sonntag to its Board of Directors. Both bring decades of industry experience and will play a crucial role in guiding the company through its next phase of growth and innovation.





Ted Rogers

Ted Rogers New AVSeeds Board Member





Ted Rogers has spent his entire career in the seed business. Since 2015, he has led the TriCal Superior Forage business and previously held key positions at Monsanto and Syngenta. With a passion for the intersection of agronomy and business, Ted enjoys walking plots and talking with growers ensuring that on-the-ground insights inform strategic decisions. He has been a Certified Crop Advisor for 20 years.

Calvin Sonntag joins the board with extensive experience in seed, traits, ag-biologicals and crop protection. Currently, he is also Executive Chair at Brett-Young Seeds. Calvin is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of achievement in sales, strategic business planning, mergers & acquisitions, international operations and R&D.

We're excited to welcome Calvin and Ted to the Board," said Steve Kaminski, Board Chair and CEO of Market Maker Agriculture, AVSeed's parent company. "They bring a wealth of industry experience and expertise, and their insights will be invaluable as we continue to guide the future of AVSeeds and grow its operations."

About AV Seeds

AVSeeds has been a trusted provider of seed varieties since 1945. From our roots in the Rocky Mountains, we've grown into an industry leader in branded seed solutions and agronomy services. We proudly support government agencies, municipalities, landscapers, and more with reclamation projects like forest fire recovery, range management, mining, roadside construction, and residential landscaping. Our diverse offerings include warm- and cool-season grasses, wildflowers, forbs, shrubs, and erosion control products. Visit AVSeeds.com

