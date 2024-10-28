Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 17:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVSeeds Welcomes Two New Board Members to Support Future Growth

Industry veterans to help guide next stage of company expansion

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / AVSeeds, formerly known as Arkansas Valley Seed, a leader in seed distribution, is pleased to announce the appointments of Ted Rogers and Calvin Sonntag to its Board of Directors. Both bring decades of industry experience and will play a crucial role in guiding the company through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Ted Rogers

Ted Rogers
Ted Rogers New AVSeeds Board Member



Ted Rogers has spent his entire career in the seed business. Since 2015, he has led the TriCal Superior Forage business and previously held key positions at Monsanto and Syngenta. With a passion for the intersection of agronomy and business, Ted enjoys walking plots and talking with growers ensuring that on-the-ground insights inform strategic decisions. He has been a Certified Crop Advisor for 20 years.

Calvin Sonntag joins the board with extensive experience in seed, traits, ag-biologicals and crop protection. Currently, he is also Executive Chair at Brett-Young Seeds. Calvin is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of achievement in sales, strategic business planning, mergers & acquisitions, international operations and R&D.

We're excited to welcome Calvin and Ted to the Board," said Steve Kaminski, Board Chair and CEO of Market Maker Agriculture, AVSeed's parent company. "They bring a wealth of industry experience and expertise, and their insights will be invaluable as we continue to guide the future of AVSeeds and grow its operations."

About AV Seeds

AVSeeds has been a trusted provider of seed varieties since 1945. From our roots in the Rocky Mountains, we've grown into an industry leader in branded seed solutions and agronomy services. We proudly support government agencies, municipalities, landscapers, and more with reclamation projects like forest fire recovery, range management, mining, roadside construction, and residential landscaping. Our diverse offerings include warm- and cool-season grasses, wildflowers, forbs, shrubs, and erosion control products. Visit AVSeeds.com

Contact

Ronda Higgins

ronda@avseeds.us

Contact Information

Ronda Higgins
Head of Sales & Marketing
ronda@avseeds.us
4807346244

Related Images

Ted Rogers

Ted Rogers
Ted Rogers New AVSeeds Board Member

Calvin Sonntag

Calvin Sonntag
Calvin Sonntag New AVSeeds Board Member

SOURCE: AVSeeds

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.