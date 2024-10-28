Summary: Rapid Axis, a leading CNC machining company, achieved outstanding results in its recent ISO 9001 audit, with zero non-conformances and observations. The company demonstrated exceptional performance metrics, including high on-time delivery rates, customer satisfaction scores, and low scrap rates, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for OEMs seeking efficient fabrication services.

Redwood City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Rapid Axis, a leading CNC Machining services company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across North America, reveals outstanding results from its recent ISO 9001 audit.

The company achieved zero non-conformances and zero observations. This performance not only outperforms industry averages for CNC Machining services but also validates the effectiveness of Rapid Axis' quality management system. It demonstrates the company's ability to consistently deliver high-quality parts to its customers.

An independent certification body audited and evaluated Rapid Axis' quality management system (QMS) against the rigorous ISO 9001:2015 standards. The audit's impressive key metrics include an on-time delivery rate of 99.7%, an early delivery rate of 83.5% by an average of 3-5 business days, a customer satisfaction score of 98%, a First Article Inspection (FAI) pass rate of 99.8%, and a low scrap rate of 0.17%.

Rapid Axis has proven reliable in meeting tight deadlines, a critical factor in today's fast-paced manufacturing environment. At the same time, the zero findings in the audit assure customers that Rapid Axis' processes and products meet the strict requirements of their demanding customer base, building confidence in the company's ability to deliver consistent quality.

Moreover, the outstanding key metrics highlight Rapid Axis' promise of high-level customer satisfaction, reliability, and efficiency, further establishing itself as a trusted partner for OEMs seeking efficient fabrication services.

Jared Probst, founder of Rapid Axis, states, "These figures are more than just numbers. They demonstrate our team's effort to deliver excellent client service. We do what we promise to do, and these numbers confirm it."

Rapid Axis' quality reflects other production areas, such as per-job Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) rates. The custom component manufacturing company achieved an exceptionally low per-job RMA rate of 1.3%. According to Probst, this impressive metric means that out of the 2,845 jobs completed in 2023, only 1.3% required any sort of rework or correction.

Probst mentions, "Our component rejection rate was so low that we decided to move from parts per million to something actionable, which was a per-job RMA rate."

The company's quality control processes, skilled workforce, and state-of-the-art CNC Machining services ensure that clients receive their items right the first time. This reduces the need for costly and time-consuming revisions and allows them to move forward with their projects promptly without the delays caused by subpar parts.

The low RMA rate, achieved while handling a high volume of jobs, demonstrates Rapid Axis' scalability. It shows the company's capacity to meet the demands of its growing customer base without compromising on quality. Industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical devices require reliability and consistency, where quality and precision are paramount.

Rapid Axis boasts an impressive scrap rate of just 0.05%. This achievement results from stringent quality control measures and efficient manufacturing processes. This figure aligns with the company's goal of reducing its environmental impact and optimizing material usage, contributing to a more sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.

For Probst, these impressive metrics are not the endpoint but rather an inspiration to deliver more for its customers. The company looks forward to accelerating product development lifecycles for emerging technologies. This commitment can be seen in its ongoing efforts to offer shorter lead times, even for mission-critical fabrication projects, and its plan to implement online instant quoting.

Probst concludes, "We are excited to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and exceed our own performance as we move forward."

About Rapid Axis

Rapid Axis, established in 2019, leads as a custom component manufacturer that provides competitively priced, high-quality parts with rapid turnaround times. Serving OEMs across North America, the company specializes in various manufacturing services, including CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, EDM, injection molding, die casting, Urethane casting, and 3D printing. This comprehensive suite of capabilities enables the custom component manufacturing company to offer turnkey solutions for prototyping and production needs based on customer specifications.

Rapid Axis also employs an extensive project management staff available 24/7 to address technical questions and provide project support, ensuring that customer tolerances are always met. The company is ISO 9001 certified and ITAR registered, and it serves industries including aerospace, defense, robotics, automotive, energy, and medical devices.

