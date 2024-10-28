Regulatory News:
Members of Medincell's (Paris:MEDCL) management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2024.
Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium
- Time: November 7, 2024
- Location: New York, NY (USA)
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
- Time: November 11-14, 2024
- Location: Ranch Palos Verdes, CA (USA)
- Presentation: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:00 am PST (5:00 pm Europe/Paris)
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
- Time: November 19-21, 2024
- Location: London (UK)
- Presentation: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am Europe/Paris)
Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
- Time: December 3-5, 2024
- Location: Coral Gables, FL (USA)
- Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1:45 pm ET (7:45 pm Europe/Paris)
To schedule a meeting, please contact the conference organizers or reach out directly to Medincell at grace.kim@medincell.com.
About Medincell
Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.
UZEDY and SteadyTeq are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.
www.medincell.com
