TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 109.41XD GG00B90J5Z95 25th October 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 25thOctober 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 28thOctober 2024