Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
28 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 65,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 620.992p. The highest price paid per share was 623.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 619.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,296,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,425,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
61
619.200
16:06:13
109
619.200
16:06:13
1
619.200
16:06:13
500
619.200
16:06:13
81
619.200
16:06:13
76
619.200
16:06:13
243
619.200
16:06:13
730
619.600
16:02:39
323
619.600
16:02:39
163
620.000
15:55:29
533
619.800
15:55:29
231
619.800
15:55:29
1096
619.800
15:55:29
957
619.600
15:47:34
661
620.000
15:43:53
225
620.000
15:43:53
188
620.000
15:43:53
120
620.600
15:37:43
533
620.600
15:37:43
125
620.600
15:37:43
221
620.600
15:37:43
899
621.200
15:32:05
130
621.000
15:27:03
121
621.000
15:27:03
480
621.000
15:27:03
895
620.800
15:25:33
366
620.800
15:14:39
245
620.800
15:14:39
369
620.600
15:14:39
920
620.600
15:14:39
242
620.800
15:12:23
302
621.600
15:05:02
684
621.600
15:05:02
109
622.200
15:00:45
959
622.200
15:00:45
232
622.200
14:59:01
884
623.200
14:53:34
101
623.000
14:47:42
78
623.000
14:47:42
650
623.000
14:47:42
213
623.600
14:45:40
533
623.600
14:45:40
533
621.800
14:40:43
80
621.800
14:40:43
111
621.800
14:40:15
533
621.800
14:40:15
26
621.800
14:40:15
110
621.800
14:40:15
112
621.600
14:35:44
114
621.600
14:35:44
906
621.400
14:32:20
908
621.200
14:28:18
136
620.400
14:24:23
263
620.400
14:24:23
1019
620.400
14:19:35
8
620.600
14:18:18
2
620.600
14:18:18
957
620.600
14:18:18
462
620.200
14:06:53
248
620.200
14:06:53
248
620.200
14:06:53
650
620.400
14:03:03
69
620.600
13:59:59
161
620.600
13:59:59
308
620.600
13:59:59
685
620.600
13:56:43
215
620.800
13:48:37
414
620.800
13:48:37
92
620.800
13:48:37
76
620.800
13:48:37
209
621.000
13:47:50
74
621.000
13:47:50
89
621.000
13:47:50
209
621.000
13:47:50
1001
620.400
13:42:11
149
619.800
13:37:43
295
619.800
13:37:43
113
619.800
13:37:43
650
621.000
13:33:44
225
621.000
13:33:44
740
621.000
13:33:44
285
621.000
13:33:44
1006
620.600
13:21:52
968
621.000
13:10:56
131
621.400
12:58:55
650
621.400
12:58:55
827
621.000
12:51:45
26
620.800
12:44:33
76
620.800
12:44:33
92
620.800
12:44:33
215
620.800
12:44:33
414
620.800
12:44:33
91
620.400
12:36:05
109
620.400
12:36:05
254
620.400
12:36:05
495
620.400
12:36:05
451
620.200
12:33:30
387
620.200
12:33:30
644
619.800
12:20:13
63
619.800
12:20:13
193
619.800
12:20:13
665
621.600
12:15:40
361
621.600
12:15:40
630
621.400
12:04:50
970
620.800
11:59:50
883
621.200
11:57:13
130
621.200
11:57:13
38
619.600
11:31:37
579
619.600
11:31:37
944
619.600
11:23:33
925
620.200
11:17:24
842
620.600
10:56:36
94
620.600
10:56:36
973
621.200
10:45:19
47
621.000
10:34:49
650
621.000
10:34:49
320
620.800
10:24:04
770
620.800
10:24:04
42
621.000
10:23:43
131
621.000
10:23:43
128
621.000
10:23:43
124
621.000
10:23:08
128
621.000
10:23:08
176
620.400
10:17:26
767
620.400
10:17:26
533
620.200
10:12:31
120
620.200
10:12:31
279
620.200
10:10:33
25
619.600
10:07:00
32
619.600
10:07:00
128
620.600
10:04:54
650
620.600
10:04:54
914
620.600
10:04:54
553
620.600
09:53:17
446
620.600
09:53:17
998
621.800
09:46:34
1015
621.800
09:39:38
1012
621.600
09:29:33
952
622.000
09:21:41
930
622.600
09:11:43
1014
622.800
09:02:28
39
622.400
08:59:24
149
622.000
08:53:59
535
622.000
08:53:59
438
622.400
08:47:43
134
622.400
08:47:43
1
622.400
08:47:43
126
622.400
08:47:09
427
622.400
08:47:09
257
622.800
08:33:57
459
622.800
08:33:57
111
622.800
08:33:57
266
622.800
08:33:57
924
622.800
08:33:57
1022
621.600
08:23:48
959
619.400
08:05:31
1069
620.600
08:03:42