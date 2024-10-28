Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
28.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 65,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 620.992p. The highest price paid per share was 623.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 619.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,296,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,425,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

61

619.200

16:06:13

109

619.200

16:06:13

1

619.200

16:06:13

500

619.200

16:06:13

81

619.200

16:06:13

76

619.200

16:06:13

243

619.200

16:06:13

730

619.600

16:02:39

323

619.600

16:02:39

163

620.000

15:55:29

533

619.800

15:55:29

231

619.800

15:55:29

1096

619.800

15:55:29

957

619.600

15:47:34

661

620.000

15:43:53

225

620.000

15:43:53

188

620.000

15:43:53

120

620.600

15:37:43

533

620.600

15:37:43

125

620.600

15:37:43

221

620.600

15:37:43

899

621.200

15:32:05

130

621.000

15:27:03

121

621.000

15:27:03

480

621.000

15:27:03

895

620.800

15:25:33

366

620.800

15:14:39

245

620.800

15:14:39

369

620.600

15:14:39

920

620.600

15:14:39

242

620.800

15:12:23

302

621.600

15:05:02

684

621.600

15:05:02

109

622.200

15:00:45

959

622.200

15:00:45

232

622.200

14:59:01

884

623.200

14:53:34

101

623.000

14:47:42

78

623.000

14:47:42

650

623.000

14:47:42

213

623.600

14:45:40

533

623.600

14:45:40

533

621.800

14:40:43

80

621.800

14:40:43

111

621.800

14:40:15

533

621.800

14:40:15

26

621.800

14:40:15

110

621.800

14:40:15

112

621.600

14:35:44

114

621.600

14:35:44

906

621.400

14:32:20

908

621.200

14:28:18

136

620.400

14:24:23

263

620.400

14:24:23

1019

620.400

14:19:35

8

620.600

14:18:18

2

620.600

14:18:18

957

620.600

14:18:18

462

620.200

14:06:53

248

620.200

14:06:53

248

620.200

14:06:53

650

620.400

14:03:03

69

620.600

13:59:59

161

620.600

13:59:59

308

620.600

13:59:59

685

620.600

13:56:43

215

620.800

13:48:37

414

620.800

13:48:37

92

620.800

13:48:37

76

620.800

13:48:37

209

621.000

13:47:50

74

621.000

13:47:50

89

621.000

13:47:50

209

621.000

13:47:50

1001

620.400

13:42:11

149

619.800

13:37:43

295

619.800

13:37:43

113

619.800

13:37:43

650

621.000

13:33:44

225

621.000

13:33:44

740

621.000

13:33:44

285

621.000

13:33:44

1006

620.600

13:21:52

968

621.000

13:10:56

131

621.400

12:58:55

650

621.400

12:58:55

827

621.000

12:51:45

26

620.800

12:44:33

76

620.800

12:44:33

92

620.800

12:44:33

215

620.800

12:44:33

414

620.800

12:44:33

91

620.400

12:36:05

109

620.400

12:36:05

254

620.400

12:36:05

495

620.400

12:36:05

451

620.200

12:33:30

387

620.200

12:33:30

644

619.800

12:20:13

63

619.800

12:20:13

193

619.800

12:20:13

665

621.600

12:15:40

361

621.600

12:15:40

630

621.400

12:04:50

970

620.800

11:59:50

883

621.200

11:57:13

130

621.200

11:57:13

38

619.600

11:31:37

579

619.600

11:31:37

944

619.600

11:23:33

925

620.200

11:17:24

842

620.600

10:56:36

94

620.600

10:56:36

973

621.200

10:45:19

47

621.000

10:34:49

650

621.000

10:34:49

320

620.800

10:24:04

770

620.800

10:24:04

42

621.000

10:23:43

131

621.000

10:23:43

128

621.000

10:23:43

124

621.000

10:23:08

128

621.000

10:23:08

176

620.400

10:17:26

767

620.400

10:17:26

533

620.200

10:12:31

120

620.200

10:12:31

279

620.200

10:10:33

25

619.600

10:07:00

32

619.600

10:07:00

128

620.600

10:04:54

650

620.600

10:04:54

914

620.600

10:04:54

553

620.600

09:53:17

446

620.600

09:53:17

998

621.800

09:46:34

1015

621.800

09:39:38

1012

621.600

09:29:33

952

622.000

09:21:41

930

622.600

09:11:43

1014

622.800

09:02:28

39

622.400

08:59:24

149

622.000

08:53:59

535

622.000

08:53:59

438

622.400

08:47:43

134

622.400

08:47:43

1

622.400

08:47:43

126

622.400

08:47:09

427

622.400

08:47:09

257

622.800

08:33:57

459

622.800

08:33:57

111

622.800

08:33:57

266

622.800

08:33:57

924

622.800

08:33:57

1022

621.600

08:23:48

959

619.400

08:05:31

1069

620.600

08:03:42


