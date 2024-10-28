Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:04 Uhr
181,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,00191,0019:10
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 18:16 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback Oct 28, 2024

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback Oct 28, 2024 
28-Oct-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
GEVELOT 
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros 
Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 28 octobre 2024

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 21 au 27 octobre 2024

(ISIN: FR0000033888) 

Nom de    Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total     Prix pondéré moyen 
l'émetteur  l'émetteur      transaction l'instrument    journalier (en    journalier d'acquisition Marché 
                        financier      nombre d'actions)  des actions 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 21/10/2024 FR0000033888    5400         195,0000         XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT Weekly report of share buyback Oct 28, 2024 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   2017431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017431 28-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017431&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
