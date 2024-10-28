DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback Oct 28, 2024

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback Oct 28, 2024 28-Oct-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

Levallois, le 28 octobre 2024

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 21 au 27 octobre 2024

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 21/10/2024 FR0000033888 5400 195,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

