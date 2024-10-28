Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 18:30 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OPEC Fund for International Development: OPEC Fund enhances global partnerships with substantial financing commitments at the 2024 World Bank meetings

Highlights:

  • New commitments close to half a billion US dollars with Benin, Bhutan, Côte d'Ivoire, Jordan, Oman and a bank in Uzbekistan
  • Major cooperation and co-financing framework agreement with the World Bank Group with an operational focus on climate, food security and infrastructure
  • New partnership agreements to expand operations and development impact in the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region

VIENNA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) concluded its participation in the 2024 World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings with robust new financing commitments, signing loan agreements totaling nearly half a billion dollars with partner countries. These agreements underscore the OPEC Fund's commitment to advancing global development goals, including climate resilience, energy transition, sustainable agriculture and socio-economic empowerment.

OPEC Fund President Alkhalifa led the OPEC Fund delegation attending high - level meetings with Key stakeholders in Washington

OPEC Fund President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "The Annual Meetings provided a vital opportunity for the OPEC Fund to connect with key stakeholders and align our efforts to meet the development needs of our partner countries. This year's meetings have proven to be an excellent platform for fostering partnerships and strengthening collaboration. Through new financing agreements, we are taking decisive steps to enhance connectivity, foster economic resilience and empower communities across our partner countries."

In a significant move to strengthen collaboration, the OPEC Fund and the World Bank Group signed a Co-Financing Framework Agreement (CFA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the meetings. These agreements, signed by OPEC Fund President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, are expected to boost co-financing opportunities. OPEC Fund President Alkhalifa and members of the delegation met with each regional Vice President of the World Bank for a deep-dive into countries and operational priorities.

The OPEC Fund's new loans in partner countries include:

  • Benin: US$26 million loan to support the Horticulture Development Support Project (PADMAR-E) aimed at enhancing food security and increasing the income of small-scale horticulture farmers
  • Bhutan: US$50 million loan to help develop two hydropower plants, aimed at strengthening Bhutan's energy security and renewable energy generation
  • Côte d'Ivoire: €60 million Program-Based Loan (PBL) to upgrade infrastructure and boost economic competitiveness in the country's transport and energy sectors.
  • Jordan: US$100 million PBL to support the Jordan Human Capital Program, which aims to enhance and preserve human capital.
  • Oman: US$180 million loan, as the first tranche of a US$392 million financing facility, for the Khasab-Daba-Lima Road Project, to enhance regional connectivity
  • SQB Bank of Uzbekistan: US$40 million loan to Sanoat Qurilish Bank (SQB), to support small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the agriculture sector in Uzbekistan.

The OPEC Fund also signed partnership agreements to expand cooperation with partner institutions, such as Fonplata and CAF, and enhance development efforts in the LAC region.

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed about US$27 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of more than US$200 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/Outlook Stable by Fitch and AA+, Outlook Stable by S&P. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

Media Contact:
Basak Pamir,
T+43151564174,
B.Pamir@opecfund.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542090/OPEC_Fund_for_International_Development.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542091/OPEC_Fund_for_International_Development.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899865/4992640/OPEC_Fund_Logo.jpg

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa and World Bank President Ajay Banga

OPEC Fund Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opec-fund-enhances-global-partnerships-with-substantial-financing-commitments-at-the-2024-world-bank-meetings-302288862.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.