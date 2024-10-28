Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 19:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haiper.ai: AI Platform Haiper Launches Powerful 2.0 Video Model For Increased Realism And Faster Generations

Having reached 4.5M users in less than 200 days since launch, Haiper debuts new proprietary model for hyper-fast and hyper-realistic generations.

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haiper, the AI platform for visual content creation, this week launched its new Haiper 2.0 model, to help users generate hyper-realistic videos and images faster than ever before, setting a new industry standard for quality.

Haiper.ai releases its next-gen 2.0 video model.

Haiper 2.0 utilises a proprietary combination of transformer-based models and diffusion techniques, significantly enhancing the quality, realism, and creation speed of generated content. Haiper recently surpassed the 4.5 million user milestone in its first seven months out of stealth. Alongside this updated model, Haiper is also launching Video Templates- blueprint formats for creative, trending videos or product marketing ads. The categories of Templates continue to grow, as Haiper's community contributes new designs.

The new Haiper 2.0 model will produce higher quality outputs, 4K resolution soon, and faster generation times. The new model will also increase temporal coherence with smoother and more lifelike movements. As Haiper scales, the company's perceptual Diffusion Transformer (DiT) video models and advanced neural architectures will provide unparalleled performance in resolution, dynamism, and speed.

Dr Yishu Miao, co-founder and CEO of Haiper, commented: "Haiper 2.0 is a groundbreaking upgrade to our widely used and celebrated video generation model. Users will be able to generate ultra-realistic videos faster than ever before. At Haiper, we incorporate creators' feedback to actively improve aspects that matter most to them: generation speed, realism, and temporal consistency. Launching Templates alongside Haiper 2.0 will make it easier for creators- whether hobbyists, enthusiasts or enterprise customers- to explore new use cases."

Templates

Haiper 2.0 launches alongside Templates, a series of well-designed workflows to help users animate and transform images into videos. Templates include a range of business use cases, such as logo and product animations; and fun, viral videos: users can morph still images of people and backgrounds into shareable videos, such as characters Kissing or Hugging, Faceswap, or viral Tiktok dances. Users simply upload images to a template, and Haiper generates a high-quality video, saving time on typing specific prompts. Videos can then be adapted with further prompts, to ensure generations precisely fit the user's vision.

Haiper: Additional Information

Haiper was founded in late 2021 by Dr Yishu Miao (CEO) and Dr Ziyu Wang (CTO), both with PhDs in Machine Learning from Oxford University and former Researchers at Google's DeepMind. The company's co-founders have experience working alongside AI pioneers, including Geoffrey Hinton, Nando de Freitas, and Phil Blunsom.

Since Haiper's launch and $13.8M seed round earlier in 2024, the platform has launched additional capabilities, including HD upscaler, Text2Image generation, and Keyframe Conditioning for ultra-precise videos. Haiper is also leveraging NVIDIA technologies as they explore up-to 30second video generation.

Press Contact:
Stacie Chan,
stacie.chan@haiper.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542131/Haiper_Next_Gen_Video_Model.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-platform-haiper-launches-powerful-2-0-video-model-for-increased-realism-and-faster-generations-302288907.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.