Tanvex BioPharma: Tanvex CDMO to Exhibit at the 15th Annual World ADC Conference in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Tanvex CDMO announced its participation as an exhibitor in the 15th Annual World ADC Conference, taking place from November 4-7, 2024, at the Town & Country San Diego. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #416 to connect with the Tanvex CDMO team of experts, explore collaboration opportunities, and share insights on the latest trends in bispecific process development and formulation, cell-based assays for mechanism of action (MOA), and product characterization and comparability studies.

World ADC 2024 San Diego

As a specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, Tanvex CDMO excels in the development, scale-up, and transition from clinical to commercial GMP manufacturing. With a proven track record in biologic drug development, Tanvex CDMO has an experienced team to support partners from the investigational stage to regulatory approval.

This year, Tanvex CDMO has presented and authored several insightful articles that highlight its thought leadership in the industry. Key team members will be available throughout the conference to discuss important topics and share ideas. Notable recent publications include:

Developing a Toolbox of Functional Bioassays for Optimizing ADCC by Anke Hartung, Ph.D.

Leveraging Risk Assessment for Demonstrating Product Comparability after Manufacturing Process Changes by Xuemei Han Aslanian, Ph.D., Pawel Stanczak, Ph.D., and Miguel Carrion.

Successful Formulation Development for Biologics Using a Unique Biophysical Prediction and Screening Platform by Pawel Stanczak, Ph.D.

Harnessing Biosimilar Experience in Support of CDMO Clients: Rapid, Effective and Tailored Analytical Method Development by Xuemei Han Aslanian, Ph.D.

Tanvex CDMO encourages attendees to visit the booth to network, share ideas, gather industry data, and discuss potential collaborations. By working together, the company aims to drive innovation and success in the field of biopharmaceutical development.

For more information about Tanvex CDMO and its participation in the World ADC Conference, please visit the company's website or contact them at cdmosales@tanvex.com

About Tanvex CDMO

Tanvex BioPharma USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. (TWSE:6541), was founded in 2011 with a mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry by making biologics more affordable and accessible to patients. Over the years, Tanvex has honed its expertise in biologics development and manufacturing, culminating in the successful commercialization of our first product. With another Biological License Application (BLA) pending U.S. FDA approval, Tanvex's journey is characterized by an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and a passion for improving patient care.

Tanvex's dedication to advancing healthcare has led to extending its capabilities, including its technical and operational expertise, to a broader audience as a CDMO - Tanvex CDMO. Biopharma companies leverage Tanvex CDMO's state-of-the-art, U.S.-based and FDA-registered facility, and deep knowledge in biologics development and manufacturing, to bring their products to market efficiently and effectively.

