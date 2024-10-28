INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Boston Grows in Attendance, Emphasizing Massachusetts's Regional Strength in MedTech

The annual event focused on innovation and emerging trends.

MEDeviceBoston, the most comprehensive New England event for the medical device manufacturing industry, highlighting technologies and key trends impacting healthcare, convened on September 26 with nearly 1,578 attendees, a 6% increase from its previous year. The annual expo hosted over 200 exhibiting companies.

Boston, home to over 20 hospitals and 20 community health centers, is highly regarded as a key national hub for the medical device manufacturing industry, with 1 in 5 workers in the area involved in the sector.

"Boston continues to be at the forefront of medical innovation as the third largest MedTech hub in the country," says Melissa Magestro, Vice President at Informa Markets Engineering. "The community comes together at MEDevice Boston to share new inventions, educate the industry on the latest topics, collaborate on emerging ideas and partner to move the industry forward. Gathering the most recognizable MedTech professionals at the north east's center for critical research and ingenuity, this platform creates those moments that spark our future.

Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, presented the keynote discussion reviewing recent methods to treat inflammation, using Vargas nerve stimulation and targeted bioelectronic medicine. Uncovering novel approaches and creative solutions to target long-term challenges with simplicity, highlights the value of cross-functional integration when problem solving in the medical device industry.

"Bioelectronic devices target nerve pathways to control molecular mechanisms that can be understood or masked or verified in detail, so it is not 'plug it in and see what happens to the patient.' The medicine really is the convergence of Molecular Medicine, neuroscience and biomedical engineering, and can [provide] benefit," shared Dr. Tracey on their application to address the age-old obstacle of inflammation.

The other keynote, "The Next Generation of Orthopedic Precision Medicine - Point-of-Care 3D Printed Exoskeletons," by Diana Hall, CEO, ActivArmor, explored how technology can create medical devices unique to each patient.

New this year, MEDevice Boston introduced several additional opportunities for networking and discovery including Quick Connect 1-1 Meetings for smart customized matchmaking and the ShopTalk Lounge, a dedicated space to connect with industry peers, engage in guided, meaningful conversations, and celebrate the advancements in medical device manufacturing. For the first time ever, MEDevice Boston also hosted "Reverse Pitches", where industry leading investors and strategic influencers pitched respective plans for portfolio growth, focus areas of investment and criteria sought for establishing partnerships, offering direct resources and contacts for start-ups and early-stage companies seeking partners and funding.

The Innovation Showcase returned highlighting a close look at pioneering products and materials entering the market this year, followed by an attendee vote on the best-in-show selections. Canvys, creator of custom monitors and panels for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), earned Innovation Excellence. KNF Neuberger, designer, producer and distributor of pumps and systems for gases, liquids, and vapors in the MedTech sector, won Product of the Year.

In true Boston fashion, MEDevice hosted its second annual Oktoberfest Welcome Reception, in partnership with 28Freight and Ascential Technologies. Guests were entertained with a rousing sampling of seasonal selections and an intimate chance to sip and mingle with festivity. Brave contestants participated in a traditional beer stein holding contest to prove their strength as they fought to hold their own among peers in the competitive MedTech industry.

MEDevice Silicon Valley, returns Nov. 20-21, 2024. In the heart of California's sleek technological epicenter, the medical device industry will converge to hear the latest and greatest from the drivers in the west coast.

To continue to stay up to date on the MEDevice community and expos, visit medevicesiliconvalley.com. Information is now available for scheduled sessions, speakers and workshop paths.

