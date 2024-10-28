Rush Rare Metals Corp.: Myriad Uranium Exercises Initial 50% Option On Rush's Copper Mountain Project

Rush Rare Metals Corp. (CSE:RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company) is pleased to advise that Rush's earn-in partner on the Copper Mountain uranium property in Wyoming, Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE:M)(OTCQB:MYRUF)(FRA:C3Q) ("Myriad"), has exercised its option to acquire an initial 50% interest (subject to certain underlying NSR royalties) in Rush's Copper Mountain Project under the property option agreement between Rush and Myriad dated October 18, 2023, as amended (see announcements here and here).

In conjunction with Myriad's exercise of the option, Myriad has issued to Rush an aggregate of 1,093,702 Myriad common shares (each, a "Share") having an aggregate value of $400,000, representing a deemed price per Share of approximately $0.365, calculated based on the 10 day value-weighted average price of Myriad's common shares, as stipulated in the option agreement. Pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and a day expiring February 26, 2025.

Peter Smith, Rush's CEO, commented "We are very excited to be joined with Myriad in developing this extraordinary project at Copper Mountain. The project area has been continuously and systematically expanded to now cover a multitude of highly prospective uranium occurrences, all originally identified through tens of millions in exploration spending, and we have now also started the process of confirming all this historical data with new drilling. With uranium demand and the need for North American supply increasing, and with Wyoming quickly being recognized as the world's premier uranium exploration jurisdiction, everything appears to be lining up very well for Copper Mountain - we very much look forward to releasing more drilling results very soon."

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in both properties. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

Rush Contacts:

Peter Smith

Chief Executive Officer

psmith@rushraremetals.com

