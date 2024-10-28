Antea Group: From Compliance Risks to Solutions: EHS Best Practices for Warehouse Operations

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Operating a warehouse or distribution center can be daunting due to the numerous hazards and regulations involved. Environmental requirements may include stormwater permitting, Tier II reporting, chemical management, and waste management. Safety and health concerns range from material handling and storage to chemical exposure, noise, heat, powered industrial truck traffic, fire suppression, machine guarding, and electrical hazards.

In this webinar, Antea Group will review several key hazards and regulatory requirements affecting warehouses and distribution centers. By attending, you will learn about common wastes, chemical and material management, powered industrial truck considerations, and more!

Join Antea Group on November 14th at 1pm ET for a 30-minute webinar covering essential environmental, health, and safety topics crucial for warehouse and distribution center operations.

