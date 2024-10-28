Armada Data Corp: Armada Shareholders Approve Amalgamation For Going Private Transaction

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Armada Data Corporation("Armada" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARD) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"), at a special meeting of Shareholders held today, approved the previously announced acquisition agreement dated September 4, 2024 ("Acquisition Agreement") with 1498798 B.C. Ltd., (the "Acquiror"), James Matthews ("Matthews"), a director and Chief Executive Officer of Armada, Eli Oszlak ("Oszlak"), a director and Chief Technical Officer of Armada, and 2190960 Ontario Ltd. ("Matthews Holdco"), a corporation controlled by Matthews, pursuant to which Matthews, Oszlak and Matthews Holdco through the Acquiror agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Armada ("Common Shares"), other than Common Shares already held by Matthews, Oszlak and Matthews Holdco, at a price of $0.04 per Common Share (the "Transaction").

The Transaction will be effected by an amalgamation of Armada and Acquiror, a newly-incorporated corporation wholly-owned by Matthews and Oszlak, under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Amalgamation"). Pursuant to the Amalgamation, all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, other than those already held by Matthews, Oszlak and Matthews Holdco will be converted, on a one-for-one basis, into redeemable preferred shares ("Redeemable Shares") of the amalgamated corporation ("Amalco"). The Redeemable Shares will then be immediately redeemed by Amalco in exchange for $0.04 per Redeemable Share payable in cash.

The detailed voting results regarding approval of the special resolution in connection with the Transaction are as follows. A total of 11,185,614 votes were cast by holders of Common Shares, representing 63.3% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Of those votes cast: (i) 10,130,416Common Shares, representing 90.57%, were voted in favour of the Transaction; and (ii) of the votes cast by Shareholders other than persons whose votes were excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, 4,377,333 Common Shares, representing 80.58%, were voted in favour of the Transaction.

Subject to obtaining all required approvals and satisfying all required conditions, the Transaction is expected to close on or about October 29, 2024.

Following closing of the Transaction, the Common Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and will no longer be available for trading on the TSXV.

About Armada Data Corporation

Armada is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients.

Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com.

