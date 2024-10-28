Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A2QMBE | ISIN: CA00143Y1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 42FB
Tradegate
23.10.24
17:25 Uhr
0,072 Euro
+0,010
+16,50 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 21:50 Uhr
AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Inc. Increases Proposed Private Placement

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AI/ML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) announces that, further to its press release dated October 21, 2024, the Company has received exchange approval to increase the proposed non-brokered private placement offering from the previously announced 20,000,000 units up to 40,000,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit remains priced at $0.065, for gross proceeds of up to $2,600,000. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant exercisable into one (1) Common Share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share"). Each Warrant will have a term of two (2) years and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Warrant Share at a price of $0.15 per share following the closing date, subject to the Company's right to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the shares trade at $0.25 for a 10-day period. The proceeds from the placement will be utilized for general working capital.

Further, the exchange has agreed to a 30-day extension. As a result, the Company anticipates closing the proposed placement on or before November 25, 2024.

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:
For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca
For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/
AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
