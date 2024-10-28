Anchor Ingredients Celebrates Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Transload and Ingredient Processing Facility in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Anchor Ingredients, a leading provider of high-quality ingredients for the pet food industry based out of Fargo, North Dakota, announces the grand opening of its new transload and ingredient processing facility in Richmond, Indiana. This $40 million facility, spanning more than 40 acres in the Midwest Industrial Park, will play a vital role as a distribution hub for today's top pet food brands.





Anchor Ingredients Grand Opening in Richmond, IN





Strategically positioned in the heart of pet food manufacturing, the new facility will enhance Anchor's capabilities as a preferred supply chain partner by offering bulk storage, climate-controlled warehouse space, safety stock management, grain origination, quality assurance testing and on-site processing. With easy truck access off I-70 and weekday service from the Norfolk Southern mainline railway, the facility is equipped to provide high-quality, reliable ingredients to pet food manufacturers across the region, and throughout North America.

"We are excited to officially open our new facility in Richmond," said Al Yablonski, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchor Ingredients. "This marks a significant milestone for Anchor, reaffirming our commitment to the pet food industry. By enhancing our logistics and processing capabilities, we are well-positioned to meet the growing needs of our customers, while contributing to the economic development of the Richmond community."

Anchor Ingredients' expansion into Richmond has been supported by local partnerships and investments, including the Richmond Redevelopment Commission, the City of Richmond and Wayne County Economic Development Corporation for rail access. Norfolk Southern played an integral role in rail access design, ensuring seamless integration of rail logistics for Anchor's operations. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) also committed an investment in Anchor Ingredients in the form of incentive-based tax credits and in Manufacturing Readiness Grants, supporting the facility's investments in cutting-edge technology and automation.

The Richmond facility was completed within 12 months and commissioned on schedule, thanks to the dedication of Anchor's project partners and contractors.

Richmond Mayor Ron Oler shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "On behalf of the citizens of Richmond and the surrounding area, we greatly appreciate the investment Anchor Ingredients is making in Richmond. Anchor's trust in locating their new facility in our city is a testament to our growing reputation as a business-friendly environment. Indiana is for the bold, and Richmond is a city on the rise."

Brock Herr, SVP of Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction at the IEDC, added, "Indiana has long been a leader in manufacturing, delivering innovative and high-quality products to businesses and consumers across the world. We're excited to welcome Anchor Ingredients to this robust ecosystem and to our Richmond community, where I'm confident the state's infrastructure and skilled workforce will power success for years to come."

Anchor Ingredients looks forward to deepening its roots in the Richmond community, developing farm-level relationships with regional growers and continuing to support the pet food industry with premium ingredients and innovative supply chain solutions.

Contact Information

Sarah Olson

Marketing Manager

sarah.olson@anchoringredients.com

701-433-1921

SOURCE: Anchor Ingredients

View the original press release on newswire.com.