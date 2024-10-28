West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its Private Placement which was comprised of 1,428,570 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") exercisable for a period of five years from closing at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

The common shares comprising a portion of the Units, and any common shares issued upon exercise of Warrants, are subject to a four month Exchange hold period expiring on March 1st, 2025

Proceeds from the Additional Private Placement will be used for general working capital.

Two insiders participated in this financing for a total of 803,572 units.

No commissions were paid in conjunction with the Private Placement.

