28.10.2024 22:10 Uhr
Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Drives Impressive 57% Revenue Growth in Australia Amid Expanding Market Presence

Regional Expansion Propelled by Increased Adoption of Acronis' Cybersecurity Solutions

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2024, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, is experiencing robust growth in the Australian market, with notable year-over-year (YoY) improvements across key performance metrics. This progress underscores Acronis' commitment to enhancing its presence in Australia by delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses.

Over the past year, Acronis saw a YoY rise in the adoption of advanced endpoint detection and responseworkloads, indicating a growing focus on enhanced cybersecurity. This growth fueled a 57% YoY revenue increase in Australia, with total workloads rising by 50% as more businesses embraced Acronis' solutions.

"2024 has been a transformative year for Acronis in Australia," said Kelly Johnson, General Manager at Acronis ANZ. "Our expansion is driven by the rising demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, and we're proud to help local businesses and MSPs fortify their defenses. To add, the growth of our TeamUp program and the introduction of the MSP Academy have further solidified our commitment to support the technology and business community in Australia."

As businesses face growing pressure to comply with the Australia Cyber Security Strategy, demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions in the region that provide reliable and efficient solutions for managed service providersbecause of its native integration of cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management services, which helps to reduce downtime and reach the required Essential Eight maturity levels.

"Cybersecurity is a top business priority for Australian organizations, with 57% of firms increasing their cybersecurity budgets in 2024," said Michael Barnes, Director and Principal Analyst at Tech Research Asia. "This presents a significant opportunity for trusted partners as businesses transition to resilience-centered approaches while adopting emerging technologies, including AI."

Acronis remains dedicated to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions designed to empower MSPs and businesses across Australia and the broader region. In June 2024, the company announced the general availability Acronis Advanced Security + XDRas well as Acronis MDR services. In addition to these product developments, Acronis has emphasized its efforts to enhance cyber resilience by leveraging both regional and global threat intelligence through the work of the Acronis Threat Research Unit.

"Acronis is experiencing a period of hypergrowth in the region, driven by our AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities that complement traditional backup solutions," said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. "Australia is a key market for Acronis. With the Acronis Threat Research Unit, we are deepening our commitment to regional threat intelligence, while enhancing our ability to support customers and partners as they navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape."

Acronis is dedicated to ongoing innovation, providing solutions that meet the evolving priorities of organizations across the region. These milestones also confirm Acronis' expanding presence in the ANZ market, with Australian businesses increasingly adopting its cybersecurity offerings.

For more information about the Acronis EDR solution, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-sg/products/cloud/cyber-protect/security-edr/

To learn more about the natively integrated cyber protection, visit https://www.acronis.com/en-sg/

About Acronis:
Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

???Acronis Press Contact:
Seok Cheng Chia, Corporate Communications Specialist
seokcheng.chia@acronis.com
+65 93361701


