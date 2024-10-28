Alliant National Title Insurance Company and affiliate ("Alliant National") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dream Finders Homes, Inc. ("DFH") (NYSE: DFH).

Presidio Investors ("PI") acquired Alliant National in 2018 and has been instrumental in helping the company establish robust internal processes, expand geographic reach, improve operational efficiency, and drive technology innovation. In 2023, Alliant National created a leading fraud detection tool designed specifically to streamline the flow of a real estate transaction. This unique solution is fully customizable for title agencies and has robust AI-enabled fraud prevention capabilities. Meredith Moss, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said, "Alliant National has continued to grow market share through top-tier service to title agents, backed by an innovative software platform and cutting-edge application of AI. Dream Finders' announcement recognizes the value created by Alliant National's distinctive approach, which prioritizes both relationships and technology."

Chris Puscasiu, Managing Partner of Presidio, said, "It has been an exciting six-year journey to see Alliant National dramatically increase its footprint and develop tools to scale and to assist its customers. Despite the uncertainty during the pandemic and the recent housing market challenges, the Company's continued investment in growth enabled it to be recognized as an innovation leader in its space, as this transaction illustrates."

The relationships developed over almost 20 years with independent title agents have facilitated this exciting transaction. David Sinclair, President CEO of Alliant National, said, "We are thrilled to become part of the Dream Finders ecosystem and envision an exciting future together. The collaboration of an innovative builder, strong title agency, and the Alliant National underwriting team will promote our long-term success and growth into a national real estate partner."

The closing of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Please review the related press release by Dream Finders Homes.

About Alliant National Title Insurance Company

Alliant National, based in Longmont, Colorado, is a title insurance underwriter with more than 700 independent agents in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Alliant National is focused exclusively on the success of independent agents, as the largest underwriter in the country with no direct or affiliated operations.

About Presidio Investors

Presidio Investors is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies. With a commitment to strategic growth and value creation, Presidio Investors partners with exceptional management teams to achieve long-term success.

