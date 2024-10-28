Zalando's stock exhibited fluctuating performance on the XETRA exchange, opening at €29.18 and oscillating between €29.43 and €28.85 throughout the trading day. Despite recent positive quarterly results, with earnings per share of €0.37 and revenue of €2.64 billion, the stock remains below its 52-week high of €30.82. The company's shares closed at €29.02 on October 28, 2024, marking a slight 0.07% increase, though the monthly trend shows a 2.22% decline. Year-over-year, however, the stock has shown significant growth, trading 35.93% higher than the previous year and 43.78% above its 52-week low.

Analyst Projections and Valuation Metrics

Experts forecast earnings of €0.982 per share for Zalando in 2024, with an average price target of €34.93, suggesting considerable upside potential. The online fashion retailer's fundamental data presents a mixed picture, with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.73 for 2024 indicating possible undervaluation. The price-to-cash flow ratio stands at 8.07, while the price-to-earnings ratio is calculated at 92.27. These metrics offer investors crucial insights into the company's financial valuation as they await the next quarterly report, expected on November 5, 2024, which could provide further momentum for the stock price.

