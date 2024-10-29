On World Stroke Day, October 29, the World Stroke Organization (WSO) announces the launch of a global coalition aimed at accelerating policy action on stroke-now the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide.

Over the past three decades, the global burden of stroke has doubled. Stroke's impact is expected to increase by one-third by 2050. This rise could result in 9.7 million annual deaths and a significant increase in those affected by stroke-related disabilities. Beyond the immense human toll, stroke is projected to cost the global economy over USD 1.6 trillion annually by 2050.

"There is a clear misperception of stroke as an unavoidable, age-related condition with limited treatment options," said WSO President, Professor Jeyaraj Pandian. "Evidence shows that stroke is increasingly affecting younger populations, with 80% of all cases preventable. Expanding access to acute treatments which only 5% of eligible patients currently access can transform patient outcomes, while specialist rehabilitation can enhance recovery and social reintegration. Not only is stroke largely preventable, it is treatable and beatable."

In September 2025, Heads of State, Ministers of Health and Finance, and development stakeholders will convene in New York for the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). With only five years remaining to SDG 3.4 on reducing premature mortality from NCDs, this gathering presents a critical opportunity to drive commitment to policy interventions and investment in stroke.

"Around the world we can see the huge gaps in stroke care at every stage in the patient care pathway. Each of these gaps represents enormous potential for progress. Action on stroke really is the key to accelerating progress on health and development goals," said Prof Sheila Martins, co-Chair of the Coalition. "WSO's network of global and national experts stand ready to support governments develop and implement stroke care systems that will help reduce their burden of disease."

The stroke advocacy coalition, comprising health and scientific, patient organizations, and industry leaders, is united in its mission to drive engagement with decision-makers at all levels ahead of the 2025 UN meeting. For details of current members visit https://tinyurl.com/44wbp8pb

Notes for editors

1 The World Stroke Organization is the world's only global NGO with a sole focus on stroke and in official relations with the UN. It is committed to reducing the global burden of stroke through advancing access to effective prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and support. WSO is a membership organization and represents over 50,000 stroke experts in every global region. WSO's 100 Society Members represent international, regional and national scientific, medical and patient organizations.

2 More information on stroke burden and recommendations for policy makers can be found in The Lancet Neurology WSO Commission on Stroke https://www.thelancet.com/commissions/global-burden-stroke

3 WSO policy recommendations for implementation of effective acute stroke treatment can be found in Time for a Revolution in Stroke Care

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028866822/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact the WSO Campaign Manager awiseman@world-stroke.org +44 7940 029444