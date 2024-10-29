Materials for Automotive Exterior Moldings for Japanese, European and American Automobile Manufacturers

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO:5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has developed a wide variety of high surface quality, surface finish, and materials for exterior molding materials for Japanese, European, and American automobile manufacturers, based on the technology we have developed in the process of processing (rolling) into thin materials.

Our materials can be selected according to the design of the car and the environment in which it will be used, and are used by many automobile manufacturers in Japan and overseas, boasting the world's top market share.

NIPPON KINZOKU's materials for automotive exterior moldings can be continuously processed from coil (steel strip), and processing dies for forming and pressing can be shared for all finishes. Since these products achieve high design quality through our rolling technology, no need for polishing, painting, or surface treatment like aluminum, contributing to customers' process reduction and yield improvement.

In addition, NIPPON KINZOKU's materials for automotive exterior moldings are also environmentally friendly products "eco-products" certified under our own standards, because it enable customers to reduce their environmental impact.

FB (Fine Black®): An extremely thin transparent oxide film is formed on the surface of stainless steel to achieve a metallic look and deep black color through light interference and absorption phenomena. The surface is treated with a special hard film to provide excellent corrosion and wear resistance. M-FB (Matte FB): Developed "Matte tone" FB finish to meet the market need for "matte" products. BA5 (Bright Annealing): In addition to the general metallic glossy BA finish (surface finish by bright heat treatment after cold rolling), the "BA5" finish is even higher glossy by our proprietary technology. PW (Pearly White): Finished in stainless steel with a calm satin tone (aluminum tone). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Features 1. Original stainless steel grade "NK-430MA" and "NK-436L-NB" original stainless steel grades are used for exterior moldings. Both grades have corrosion resistance equivalent to SUS304, a typical stainless steel grade. The low Ni content (0.6% or less) makes it with low price fluctuation. Compared to aluminum, which is widely used for automotive exterior moldings in Europe, stainless steel has higher corrosion resistance and does not require surface treatment (anodizing) like aluminum, thus reducing environmental impact and costs through process reduction. 2. Design variations (Surface finishes) Recently, the market for automotive exterior moldings has been diversifying in colors and designs. NIPPON KINZOKU is able to supply a wide variety of design variations (surface finishes). All finishes can be continuously processed from coil (steel strip) at the customer's site, so processing dies for forming and pressing can be shared for all finishes. Initial and processing costs can be reduced compared to painting or taping.

