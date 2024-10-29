Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
29.10.2024 01:42 Uhr
Jiangsu Highstar Battery Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.: HIGHSTAR will Participate in The Battery Experts Forum2024 in Germany and Launch Tabless Battery Series

DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Experts Forum is one of the top conferences in the global battery technology field, gathering experts from both the industry and academia. The event covers a comprehensive display from innovative materials to advanced manufacturing technologies, and extends to the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. HIGHSTAR will participate in this event to showcase its latest tabless cell in the small power field, bringing an ultimate performance leap to global users through technological innovation, and supporting a smarter and greener living experience.

At this exhibition, HIGHSTAR will present the application research, progress, challenges, and future prospects of tabless cells in the small power field. The tabless technology, with a brand-new end welding structure design and cathode and anode material system design, has achieved a breakthrough. Addressing product pain points such as high internal resistance, heating, and short endurance time, HIGHSTAR has provided a better solution, significantly improving the battery cells in terms of rate performance, reliability, and cycle-life.

Compared with traditional cylindrical cells, HIGHSTAR Super Power tabless cells not only achieve extremely low internal resistance below 4mO for greater rate discharge but also support excellent charging performance of 2C and above, enabling super-fast charging from 30% SOC to 80% SOC within 10 minutes. Additionally, they perform superiorly in low-temperature and cycling performance, providing strong support for the green transformation of enterprises.

HIGHSTAR has been focusing on battery research and manufacturing for over 30 years, continuously exploring the latest developments in battery technology and actively embracing cutting-edge technologies. The company, driven by leading products and technologies, continues to engage in the research and application of green energy. At the Battery Experts Forum, HIGHSTAR looks forward to discussing and sharing the latest advancements in battery technology with global industry experts and partners, and jointly promoting the green development of the industry. It is believed that through this grand event, HIGHSTAR's tabless technology will inject new vitality into the global battery technology development and contribute to achieving a zero-carbon future.

HIGHSTAR to Participate in The BXF2024 Launch Tabless Battery Series

On November 5th, from 2:10 PM to 2:40 PM (local time), at the Battery Experts Forum 2024 in Darmstadt, Germany, at booth SB-31, HIGHSTAR cordially invites you to visit the exhibition and witness the new product launch. Stay tuned!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541650/HIGHSTAR_Participate_The_BXF2024_Launch_Tabless_Battery_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/highstar-will-participate-in-the-battery-experts-forum2024-in-germany-and-launch-tabless-battery-series-302289314.html

