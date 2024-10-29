PONGBOT LIMITED: Revolutionize Your Tennis Game With AI: Introducing the PongBot Pace S Series - the Future of Tennis Robots Launches on Kickstarter

PongBot has launched the Pace S Series, the world's most advanced AI-powered tennis robot designed for players of all skill levels. The Pace S Pro utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms and smart sensors to monitor players' movements in real-time, adjusting serves to simulate game conditions. With over 300 built-in drills tailored for various skill levels, users can customize their training sessions and track their progress effectively.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / PongBot is proud to announce the launch of the Pace S Series, the world's smartest AI-powered tennis robot. Engineered with cutting-edge technology for tennis enthusiasts of all skill levels, the PongBot Pace S Pro is set to redefine how you train and play.

AI-Powered Training, Like Having a Personal Coach

The Pace S Pro utilizes advanced AI algorithms and smart sensors to monitor your movements in real-time and adjust serves accordingly. Trained on over 100,000 matches, it simulates game conditions by delivering balls with various spins, speeds, and locations, mimicking a real opponent.

Access over 300 built-in drills for all NTRP levels, designed to refine skills, improve technique, and enhance performance. Customize your practice sessions to match your skill level and track progress with precision.

Elevate your training with smart app control and remote functionality for seamless management. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced player, this robot adapts to your level, helping you progress with each session.

Features for the Ultimate Tennis Experience

Positioning Sensors: Real-time tracking of your position ensures precise ball serving.

Customizable Ball Programming: Set target landing spots for balls, enhancing drill effectiveness.

Dual-Mode Control (Remote + App): Manage settings and track progress through an intuitive app or remote.

Integrated Serve and Toss Design: Combines serving and tossing capabilities for uninterrupted practice.

Full Court Coverage: Adapt to any situation, including doubles play, for comprehensive training.

300+ Pro-Level Drills: Access a library of drills designed by tennis professionals.

Massive Capacity: The 150-ball hopper allows for longer practice sessions, reducing refills.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy over eight hours of battery life for intense training.

Unlock New Possibilities with OTA Updates

With OTA updates, users of the Pongbot Pace S Series can anticipate an expanding selection of preset shot options. It connects seamlessly with smart devices like intelligent rackets and data-gathering systems, while pairing with wearables, including smart wristbands and Apple Watches. This evolution allows you to immerse yourself in a new smart tennis ecosystem, transforming your training experience.

About PongBot

PongBot, a tech leader, is at the forefront of sports innovation. Their expertise in robotic control and AI-powered solutions has shaped industries from education to entertainment. With the Pace S Pro, they're bringing advanced AI technology to tennis, setting a new standard in smart sports training. Committed to enhancing athletic performance through cutting-edge technology, PongBot is excited to continue pioneering intelligent solutions for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact Information

Lukas Smith

Marketing Partner

pongbotpace@gmail.com

852-62142908

SOURCE: PongBot

