PR Newswire
29.10.2024 03:48 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ortur Technology Hong Kong Limited: ORTUR Introduces the H20 Laser Engraver with Advanced Visual Algorithms and Safety Features

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTUR announces the launch of the H20, a versatile laser engraving machine designed for professional engravers and DIY enthusiasts. The H20 accommodates a wide range of engraving and cutting applications, combining advanced technology with user-friendly features suitable for various skill levels.

The ORTUR H20 provides customizable, detachable enclosures, enhanced safety features, and an adjustable motorized lifting platform, delivering greater versatility and precision for users in laser product engraving.

The ORTUR H20 is characterized by its detachable enclosure structure, which allows for customization based on specific project requirements, enhancing functionality and convenience. The machine includes integrated lighting, an emergency stop button, and a smoke exhaust system to create a safer operational environment. Additionally, the built-in electric lifting platform can be adjusted to accommodate different engraving object heights, further increasing versatility.

A notable feature of the H20 is its support for advanced visual algorithms, including camera visual positioning, edge detection, and bridging, which improve work efficiency and engraving quality. The machine is compatible with both blue light (450nm) and infrared light (1064nm) modules, enabling engraving of a diverse range of materials, including wood, metal, leather, glass, and acrylic.

The H20 is offered in multiple power options-2W 1064, 10W, 20W, and 40W-making it suitable for various applications. From personal DIY projects to precision engraving for product labels and custom gifts, as well as large-scale engraving for businesses, the H20 addresses diverse demands. Its quick-assembly design and built-in air pump eliminate the need for external equipment, contributing to a smoke-free and dust-free workspace.

A spokesperson for ORTUR stated, "The H20 combines advanced features, including smart visual algorithms and a customizable design, to serve both professionals and hobbyists. The machine maintains a clean and efficient workspace while delivering high-quality engraving results."

The ORTUR H20 is officially launch on October 24th, please visit the crowdfunding page on KICKSTARTER for more information.

About ORTUR

ORTUR is a company specializing in laser technology, committed to providing high-quality engraving solutions for professionals and hobbyists. With a focus on customer satisfaction, ORTUR continues to advance products that meet the evolving needs of users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541678/The_ORTUR_H20_customizable_detachable_enclosures_enhanced_safety_features_adjustable.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ortur-introduces-the-h20-laser-engraver-with-advanced-visual-algorithms-and-safety-features-302289397.html

