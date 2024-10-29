Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 04:10 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRYX Launches PANORAMA in the EU: The World's First Curved-Screen Liquid Cooler

Available for Pre-Order Starting on 28th October

image1

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the European release of the world's first curved-screen liquid cooler, the TRYX PANORAMA. After a successful debut at Computex and a long wait, European PC enthusiasts can finally join the revolution with pre-orders starting on October 28th, 2024.

Product Lineup for Europe

The European release of the TRYX PANORAMA will feature three sizes-240mm, 280mm, and 360mm-in both ARGB and Performance versions, with color options of black and white.

Features and Specifications

TRYX PANORAMA COMPONENTS

As TRYX's first flagship liquid cooler, the PANORAMA made waves globally at Computex, captivating the attention of PC DIY enthusiasts worldwide. This cooler is not only distinguished by its unique design but also by its superior cooling technology. Here's a closer look at what makes PANORAMA exceptional:

  • 6.5-inch AMOLED L-shaped Display: Featuring a 60Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution, the screen offers full visibility from multiple angles.
  • Asetek 8th Generation Cooling Solution: Enhancing thermal performance, the Asetek solution is paired with a thicker 30mm radiator, delivering a 2°C improvement on cooling under a 100W load compared to previous Asetek generations.
  • Advanced Cooling Design: High-density fins, micro water channels, and low water resistance enable faster and more efficient heat dissipation. PANORAMA's tubing is 40% thicker than previous Asetek generations, increasing water volume and improving the flow rate.
  • Compatibility: Supports the latest Intel 15th Gen LGA 1851 "Arrow Lake" and is also compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200/115X and AMD AM4/AM5 sockets.
  • Pre-installed ROTA Pro Fans (non-ARGB): Equipped with LCP blades and a three-phase, six-pole motor, these fans deliver powerful airflow with minimal noise.
  • The exclusive KANALI software provides full control over every aspect of the cooler, including support for split-screen functionality. Users can also choose from up to eight preset 3D content options to achieve the most immersive 3D visuals right on their desktop.

Pricing

The full PANORAMA series will be available for pre-order starting October 28th, 2024, with pricing as follows:

PANORAMA components

  • PANORAMA 360mm ARGB: €379.99
  • PANORAMA 360mm: €369.99
  • PANORAMA 280mm ARGB: €359.99
  • PANORAMA 280mm: €349.99
  • PANORAMA 240mm ARGB: €339.99
  • PANORAMA 240mm: €329.99
  • ROTA PRO 120mm Performance Fan: €24.99
  • ROTA PRO 140mm Performance Fan: €26.99

With PANORAMA, TRYX continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the PC market. Stay tuned as we bring more cutting-edge products to life and inject fresh energy into the DIY community.

About TRYX

TRYX was established in 2023 by a dedicated group of tech and gaming PC enthusiasts who firmly believe that, in the era of AI, imagination and creativity remain irreplaceable traits of human expression. TRYX is on a mission to empower individuals with more possibilities, enabling gamers to shape their own distinct identities.

Contact: Lucius Liu, Global PR - TRYX Technology Inc.
Email: lucius_liu@tryxzone.com

Contact: Cedric Pineau, EU Sales and Marketing Director
Email: cedric_pineau@tryxzone.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6f1510-998b-47cc-9752-f6c10503507f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a887ab-9eab-47fb-b31e-bce50408e296

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d419dcd5-6fcb-4a2a-866c-d3893e3a9727


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
