Marketrix AI: Marketrix Revolutionizes In-App Product Support with Groundbreaking AI Technology

Marketrix AI is transforming how companies support their customers with its unique in-app product support solution. Backed by a pending patent for "Continuous Simulation-Based Spatial Understanding for Intelligent Digital User Interface Interaction," Marketrix AI enhances customer experiences by removing the need for product owners to create guided tours, minimizing reliance on live agents for screen sharing, and preventing users from seeking external visual support (e.g. video tutorials). This significantly reduces support costs and improves the overall user experience.

Irosha de Silva - Cofounder & CEO (Right) & Yasith Jayawardana - Cofounder & CTO (Left)

The company's intelligent platform delivers real-time, human-like in-app guidance for products and websites through advanced AI-powered navigation and interaction. Unlike traditional methods, this technology autonomously explores the product through simulation, building its knowledge and dynamically adapting to the product environment. This approach allows Marketrix to provide seamless in-app assistance without relying on predefined scripts or manual updates. By continuously evolving, it reimagines in-app support, customer service, and product walkthroughs - creating more profound engagement and laying the foundation for a future where AI-driven interactions redefine digital experiences on a global scale.

Irosha De Silva, Co-Founder and CEO of Marketrix AI, stated, "As a Sri Lankan entrepreneur who recently secured an O1 visa for extraordinary ability in business, I've embarked on a journey to Silicon Valley to tackle the pressing issue of inefficient product support - a challenge I've personally experienced. Traditional methods like screen-sharing and co-browsing are often slow and frustrating for both users and product owners. At Marketrix, we're developing intelligent in-app guidance that eliminates the need for manual guided tours or costly support sessions. This innovation enhances user experience and significantly benefits support teams.."

Dr. Yasith Jayawardana, Co-Founder and CTO of Marketrix AI, is a Harvard Graduate Research Fellow with a PhD in Computer Science from Old Dominion University in Virginia. He brings extensive experience in enterprise integration technologies from his time at WSO2. His passion for developing robust machine learning methods and interactive AI solutions has led to numerous open-source tools for real-time data streaming, microservice prototyping, and seamless transitions between local and high-performance computing environments. His expertise in AI and innovative contributions are instrumental in driving Marketrix AI's technology forward.

Marketrix AI, based in San Francisco, is supported by a distinguished board that includes former executives from industry giants like Google, Visa, SAP, and Oracle, and is also backed by Microsoft for Startups and the NVIDIA Inception program. With their support, Marketrix is poised to revolutionize the B2B SaaS industry by setting a new benchmark for intelligent digital product support. In a landscape where customers increasingly seek meaningful, intuitive experiences, Marketrix delivers human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and drive business growth.

To check out their demo and get started for free, visit their website: www.marketrix.ai .

