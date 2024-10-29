Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853676 | ISIN: JP3592200004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
18.12.23
11:28 Uhr
29,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 06:42 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toshiba TV Celebrates International Animation Day, Bringing Animation Classics to Life

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to commemorate International Animation Day in October, Toshiba invites you to rediscover the magic of your animation classics on the cutting-edge television series: X9900, Z870, and Z670. Whether it's the enchanting classics, the adventure-filled tales, or the groundbreaking CGI masterpieces, the Toshiba TV series is engineered to bring the magic back and help users rediscover the joy and wonder of these timeless classics, but with an upgraded experience that makes those cherished memories sparkle like never before.


Embark on an Adventure with Impeccable Visual and Surround Sound

Equipped with its stunning 4K OLED picture quality, the X9900 faithfully reproduces every vivid detail, texture, and movement of these beloved animated tales. Paired with the immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound system, viewers are transported straight back to the carefree days of their youth, surrounded by the endearing characters and fantastical worlds they grew up with.

Relive your Favorite Animation with The Filmmaker Mode

Featuring the revolutionary REGZA Engine ZRi, the Toshiba Z670 is equipped with The Filmmaker Mode that supported QLED TVs, which ensures viewers can relive their excitement on animation the same as the original film director visioned. The AI-powered technology automatically optimizes picture and sound quality to a cinematic level, providing an immersive viewing experience that allows you to fully dive into the timeless animated worlds.

Appreciate CGI Masterpiece with Vibrant Colors

From early cartoons to modern animated films that blend traditional and digital techniques, the Toshiba TV series allows animation fans to appreciate the evolution. Even for the most intricate animations, Mini LED Z870 handles them like a pro, as its Total HDR Solution delivers deeper contrasts and brighter, more vibrant colors for a truly cinematic experience of those cherished cartoon favorites.

This International Animation Day, rediscover the magic of your favorite animation with the Toshiba TV series. Let the superior audio-visual quality ignite your imagination and appreciation for the art of animation again, paying homage to the importance and beauty of this timeless medium.

For more information please visit: @Toshiba TV Global

About Toshiba TV:

With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

Toshiba TV Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542845/image_5030810_13052201.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382469/Toshiba_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toshiba-tv-celebrates-international-animation-day-bringing-animation-classics-to-life-302289575.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.