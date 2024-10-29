Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Announces Publication of Plain Language Summary on PKU GOLIKE
GENEVA (OCT. 29, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announced the publication of a Plain Language Summary in Future Rare Diseases highlighting findings on PKU GOLIKE® for phenylketonuria (PKU) management. Titled "The Benefits of a Prolonged-Release Protein Substitute with Similarities to Natural Proteins as a Treatment for Phenylketonuria," the summary was co-authored by PKU specialists with insights from patient associations, translating complex clinical insights for a broad audience. The article is available here.
Summarizing findings previously published in Nutrients, this Plain Language Summary presents results from a clinical study comparing PKU GOLIKE®, Relief's prolonged-release amino acid mix, with a standard amino acid formulation. The results showed that while both mixtures provide the same total amino acid levels, PKU GOLIKE® offers a more natural absorption pattern, closely resembling the release of proteins from whole foods. This sustained absorption benefits individuals with PKU who rely on stable amino acid intake for metabolic balance.
Plain Language Summaries play an important role in bridging the gap between scientific research and public understanding. By enhancing public comprehension of complex studies, these summaries raise awareness of a study's impact and promote the active involvement of patients and caregivers. "Our core value as a rare disease pharma company is patient centricity, putting patients at the heart of drug development," said Patrizia Marzorati, Head of Medical Affairs at Relief. "Creating accessible information and resources that meet patient needs is one of our strategies to foster inclusion. By helping patients and caregivers understand scientific information, we aim to support both compliance and acceptance of dietary management in PKU."
ABOUT PKU GOLIKE®
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
