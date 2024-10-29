The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is listed as a PACT conformant solution by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Partnership for Carbon Transparency

Customers can make smart, carbon-informed business decisions to deliver on climate commitments and reach net zero

Virtualization has already transformed product innovation and is now enabling companies to redefine a decarbonized value chain

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is now listed as a PACT conformant solution by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Partnership for Carbon Transparency, the global standard for calculating and exchanging Scope 3 greenhouse gas data across the value chain. This recognition helps Dassault Systèmes' customers and their value chains make smart, carbon-informed business decisions to deliver on climate commitments and reach net zero.

Dassault Systèmes is supporting its customers as part of a growing ecosystem striving to unlock decarbonization through real emissions transparency in the value chain. PACT conformant solutions enable companies to calculate and exchange product-level emissions data across their value chain securely and with ease.

By being recognized as PACT conformant, Dassault Systèmes adheres to the technical specifications published by the PACT, which was developed by the WBCSD with leading stakeholders from across the entire carbon ecosystem leveraging its role as co-convenor of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

"The virtual world is a key enabler for our customers to imagine, design and test innovations for a more sustainable economy. Virtualization has already transformed these innovation processes and is now at a point where we can redefine how the value chain works. Sharing information across companies and industries is key to quickly unlocking its decarbonization," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. "By being PACT conformant, we can help customers increase transparency and make the right decisions, while strengthening our role as trusted partner in this transformation."

In an industry's global value chain, it is important to be able to interconnect with other solutions in order to share product carbon footprint information across countries and companies. A large part of the data exchange between companies and suppliers related to Scope 3 emissions is done by email, making information difficult to share and use.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform connects people, ideas, data and solutions in a single collaborative virtual environment, providing organizations with a holistic, real-time view of their business and ecosystem, and new ways to innovate, produce and trade.

Dassault Systèmes completed an interoperability test for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that was implemented in June 2024. The successful completion of conformance testing ensured that the platform can mutually exchange product-level carbon footprint data in a secure and interoperable way. It will now be listed in the PACT Catalog as a PACT conformant solution.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries.

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

