Investment led by Round2 Capital, to accelerate the expansion of EvoluteIQ's intelligent business automation platform globally

EvoluteIQ today announced an investment of $20million in equity and debt led by Round2 Capital, with participation from Nordea Growth Fund, DCAP Select and PH ventures. This funding will support EvoluteIQ's plan to enhance its AI automation platform and expand operations globally.

EvoluteIQ has experienced strong momentum in the market, growing its customer base across key industries such as Healthcare, BFSI Insurance. The company has seen rapid adoption of its EIQ platform across F500 organisations globally, reflecting in its strong and consistent organic growth in the ARR over the past years.

"EvoluteIQ has consistently proven its ability to deliver tangible value to enterprises through its robust automation platform," said Christian Czernich, Co-Founder CEO at Round2 Capital. "We are excited to support EvoluteIQ as they continue to push boundaries in AI and automation and drive exceptional outcomes for their global customer base

"We are humbled to have the continued support of our investors as we execute on our vision to drive the next wave of enterprise transformation," said Sameet Gupte, Co-Founder CEO of EvoluteIQ. "We remain committed to delivering disruptive, scalable solutions that streamline the automation journey for our clients

As a trailblazer in end-to-end automation, EvoluteIQ provides businesses with a distinctive, all-encompassing solution designed to enhance productivity, minimize operational complexity, and accelerate digital transformation through the foundational integration of AI.

"The AI revolution is ushering in an unprecedented scale of change across industries worldwide. To effectively navigate this transformative landscape, enterprises must select AI-driven technologies capable of delivering authentic, impactful business transformation within accelerated timelines," said Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Digital Information Officer at Orange Business. "Over the years, I have observed EvoluteIQ's unwavering commitment to its vision of simplifying and automating intricate end-to-end processes to achieve precisely these outcomes

The platform is renowned for its integrated feature set, adaptability and user-friendly design, empowering organizations to implement automation initiatives seamlessly, without the necessity for extensive technical expertise.

For more information about EvoluteIQ and its innovative solutions, visit www.evoluteiq.com

About EvoluteIQ

EvoluteIQ is a leader in AI-powered end-2-end automation, offering a low-code/no-code platform that combines generative AI, intelligent data and event processing, process automation, RPA, web/mobile application development and built-in connectors for to simplify and accelerate enterprise digital transformation. EvoluteIQ helps organizations optimize workflows, reduce operational costs, and drive scalability across industries.

About Round2

Round2 Capital is a fast-growing pan-European growth investment firm with EUR 180m under management. Based in Vienna and with investments in DACH, Nordics, UK and across the EU, the firm is a strong partner for European scale-ups and companies with digital and sustainable business models. Since its foundation in 2017, Round2 Capital has been pioneering revenue-based finance in Europe and is active in several European countries with both revenue-based finance and growth equity investments. To date, Round2 Capital has invested in 37 different software and technology scale-ups across 9 jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028246303/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:?

Savi Sethi savi.sethi@genesis-bcw.com, 9971344000

Ankita Dhankhar ankita.dhankhar@genesis-bcw.com, 9265958609

Niti Thakur niti.thakur@genesis-bcw.com, 9560519528