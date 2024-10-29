Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") reports production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and changes in its management team.
"In Q3, we have remained on track with our production guidance, maintaining strong operational performance and progressing Ertis POX and Kyzyl underground investment projects", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
"I am deeply grateful to Maxim for his invaluable contribution to our development over the past 13 years with the company, especially for his efforts during the recent challenging years. I am also pleased to welcome Evgenia Onuschenko as our new CFO. Evgenia brings extensive and outstanding experience in leading our corporate finance function, thus I am confident she will successfully navigate the challenges ahead as the Company works towards its ambitious strategic goals", said Omar Bahram, Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.
PRODUCTION RESULTS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
KYZYL
At Kyzyl, gold production in the first nine months of 2024 increased on the back of higher Q2 concentrate shipment volumes to China. Quarterly gold production fell by 9% y-o-y to 77 Koz due to shipments reduction, driven by a shortage of railcars and congestion on the eastbound railroads in Kazakhstan.
Waste and ore mining volumes reductions during the reported quarter are attributable to the scheduled decommissioning of the mine fleet. Full-year ore mining volumes will reach the planned 2.4 Mtpa.
The Company is starting basic engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment for the Kyzyl underground mine project.
VARVARA
Gold production at Varvara declined marginally to 42 Koz in Q3 and to 125 Koz in the first nine months of 2024. Negative dynamics is driven by a planned decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit, which was partially compensated by higher volumes of third-party material with better recovery rates introduced at the flotation circuit.
ERTIS POX
The autoclave has been successfully delivered to the transshipment port for winter storage. Preparatory earthworks have commenced to ensure the autoclave installation in 2025. Engineering activities are progressing according to schedule, with Hatch basic engineering 50% complete, paving the way for the start of detailed engineering. Procurement for key processing equipment and long-lead items has also begun, with the first contracts to be awarded before the end of the year.
PERSONNEL
Evgenia Onuschenko to be appointed as the Group Chief Financial Officer, effective on 11 November 2024. Evgenia graduated from Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance in 2006 with a degree in Innovation and Investment Management and holds a BSc in economics and management from Grenoble University Pierre-Mendes, France. She joined Solidcore in 2008 as Head of the Bank Financing department and later served as the Head of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations with EVP for Corporate Finance as her most recent role. Prior to joining the Company, she held several roles at Ernst & Young in transaction advisory services.
