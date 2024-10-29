Presented at Intersolar, the new X8 series system, a configurable device that operates as a photovoltaic inverter, BESS converter and hydrogen cell rectifier, is now available. From pv magazine Spain Spanish manufacturer Jema Energy has unveiled its new X8 series inverter system, a fully configurable device that functions as a photovoltaic inverter, BESS converter and hydrogen cell rectifier. The X8 family is capable of operating at 1500 V DC nominal power, with up to 4. 7 MVA at 710 V. It operates in a temperature range of -20 C to 65 C (optionally, up to -30 C), and maintains its nominal power ...

