Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Half Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Notice of Half Year Results

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 October 2024 on 10 December 2024 at 7:00 am.

The half year results presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Group's corporate website ( https://www.moonpig.group/investors ) shortly thereafter.

Nickyl Raithatha (CEO) and Andy MacKinnon (CFO) will host a Q&A briefing for analysts and investors via webcast at 09:30 am. Please note that the presentation will not be repeated during the Q&A briefing. Analysts wishing to register for the event should email investors@moonpig.com .

Investors wishing to join the Q&A should register via the following link: https://sparklive.lseg.com/MoonpigGroup/events/a1c53e35-a894-4391-a638-a496f0e2cb18/moonpig-group-plc-fy2025-half-year-results-q-a

Enquiries:

Brunswick Group +44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud, Sofie Brewis Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.