Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
28.10.24
09:12 Uhr
2,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Half Year Results

Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Half Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Notice of Half Year Results

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 October 2024 on 10 December 2024 at 7:00 am.

The half year results presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Group's corporate website (https://www.moonpig.group/investors) shortly thereafter.

Nickyl Raithatha (CEO) and Andy MacKinnon (CFO) will host a Q&A briefing for analysts and investors via webcast at 09:30 am. Please note that the presentation will not be repeated during the Q&A briefing. Analysts wishing to register for the event should email investors@moonpig.com.

Investors wishing to join the Q&A should register via the following link: https://sparklive.lseg.com/MoonpigGroup/events/a1c53e35-a894-4391-a638-a496f0e2cb18/moonpig-group-plc-fy2025-half-year-results-q-a

Enquiries:

Brunswick Group

+44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com

Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud,

Sofie Brewis

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.