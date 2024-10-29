Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2024 08:34 Uhr
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: The coupon of the bond issued by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I

In October 2023, Baltic Real Estate Fund I by Capitalica Asset Management
issued a floating rate bond with a total value of 8 million euros. The bond
offers investors a yearly coupon of 5.5% plus 6-month EURIBOR. 

The next coupon of the 2-year bond by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I
(ISIN code LT0000408247) will offer investors 8.394%, i.e., 5.5% + 6-month
Euribor (2.894%). The next payment will be on April 30, 2025. 


     MiMindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
