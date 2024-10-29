Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: The coupon of the bond issued by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I

In October 2023, Baltic Real Estate Fund I by Capitalica Asset Management issued a floating rate bond with a total value of 8 million euros. The bond offers investors a yearly coupon of 5.5% plus 6-month EURIBOR. The next coupon of the 2-year bond by Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I (ISIN code LT0000408247) will offer investors 8.394%, i.e., 5.5% + 6-month Euribor (2.894%). The next payment will be on April 30, 2025. MiMindaugas Liaudanskas CEO of Capitalica Asset Management mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412