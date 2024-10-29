SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd. Acquires 25% Stake in Soundela

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd, a well-known London-based tech developer and venture capitalist, today announced its strategic investment in Soundela, a pioneering platform for mixed reality and immersive music education experiences. SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd. has acquired a 25% stake in the company, marking a bold entry into the growing mixed reality (MR) sector. This partnership underscores SEPA Cyber's commitment to innovation and its intent to expand beyond traditional tech markets.

Soundela has quickly emerged as a groundbreaking platform that combines the transformative power of music education and mixed reality, creating immersive learning experiences tailored for virtual spaces, events, and augmented environments. The collaboration will fuel Soundela's product innovation and accelerate its go-to-market strategies. Together, the companies plan to enhance mixed reality offerings for both business and consumer markets, delivering unique, high-fidelity music learning experiences across multiple industries, from entertainment and gaming to education.

This investment aligns with SEPA Cyber Tech Group's broader vision of advancing digital interconnectivity and harnessing technology to redefine user experience. By tapping into Soundela's proprietary technology and creative approach, SEPA Cyber will play a pivotal role in scaling the platform and extending its capabilities to new users and global markets.

Konstantinos Birtachas, CEO of SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd., emphasized the importance of the investment: "The future of digital interaction lies in immersive, high-quality experiences that resonate with users, and Soundela is leading the way in the mixed reality education space. Our investment is a strategic step to explore the untapped potential of mixed reality, complementing our mission of creating a secure yet highly engaging digital landscape. We're excited to partner with Soundela's talented team and look forward to a successful journey in a market brimming with opportunities."

As part of the investment agreement, SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd. will leverage its global resources and digital infrastructure to support Soundela's expansion and drive innovation within the mixed reality industry. The companies plan to jointly develop new initiatives and explore partnerships, helping shape the future of immersive audio experiences for diverse audiences worldwide.

About Soundela

Soundela is an immersive music education app available on Sidequest and Meta Store. Designed for Oculus VR glasses, Soundela lets users explore music through interactive, 3D soundscapes, bringing songs and rhythms to life in a whole new way. It's perfect for anyone seeking a unique experience. Finally, Soundela is a Mixed Reality learning platform started with the piano instrument for beginners, returners and advanced players who can learn songs in minutes and not weeks in a very fun and innovative way. It works for any kind of piano or keyboard. Players can choose between playing simple pieces with the help of a 3D notation system without reading notes or activate sheet music to really learn the song. Using this new technology, virtual notes are projected directly onto the real piano keyboard, creating an optimal environment for the player. On top of that Soundela aims to become a virtual music school teaching interactive lessons, learning technique, practice notes and chords interactively and receive instant feedback, music theory, composing own songs, improvisation and much more.

Website: https://soundela.io/

About SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd.

SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd. is a tech developer and venture capitalist committed to transforming everyday tasks through digital innovations and solutions. Since its inception, the company has contributed to the development of different financial and regulatory products and has investment in a variety of start-ups and established businesses.

Website: https://sepa-cyber.com/

