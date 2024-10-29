Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29
[29.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BN4GXL63
14,953,600.00
EUR
0
143,219,961.10
9.5776
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
972,522.76
96.4804
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,302,044.17
108.7998
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BMDWWS85
40,542.00
USD
0
4,619,354.88
113.94
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BN0T9H70
39,549.00
GBP
0
4,384,861.26
110.8716
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BKX90X67
42,191.00
EUR
0
4,468,040.63
105.9003
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE00BKX90W50
18,589.00
CHF
0
1,799,319.06
96.7948
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000V6NHO66
1,337,618.00
EUR
0
13,745,429.95
10.2761
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,501,463.00
USD
0
16,243,575.06
10.8185
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000LJG9WK1
464,970.00
GBP
0
4,685,078.21
10.0761
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000JL9SV51
331,235.00
USD
0
3,614,612.79
10.9125
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
408,048,374.81
106.8036
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
SEK
0
6,375,994.48
10.169
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000LH4DDC2
106,650.00
SEK
0
1,131,298.21
10.6076
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,109,910.00
SEK
0
11,592,535.13
10.4446
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
SEK
0
295,206.84
10.5469
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000061JZE2
891,028.00
SEK
0
9,343,472.51
10.4862
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.10.24
IE000CV0WWL4
11,000,000.00
JPY
0
1,056,280,395.75
96.0255