Although local defects in chloride-iodide-based perovskite are hard to avoid due to ion migration, a group of scientists have now found a way to passivate them. They used different combinations of 4-chlorobenzylammonium chloride and 4-chlorobenzylammonium bromide on top of the hole transport layer and reached up to 15% improvement in efficiency. Researchers from Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney have introduced a new defects passivation strategy for chloride-iodide-based perovskite. Corresponding author Ashraful Hossain Howlader told pv magazine that the novel approach improves ...

