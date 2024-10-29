LG Energy Solution expects strong demand for energy storage and plans to release a high-capacity lithium iron phosphate product with 20% higher energy density, along with other offerings. The South Korean battery maker says it aims to begin US production of energy storage system (ESS) batteries in 2025 and may convert European electric vehicle (EV) production lines to ESS. From ESS News LG Energy Solution has recorded third-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue of KRW 22. 18 trillion ($323 million) and an operating profit of KRW 751. 9 billion, including the estimated US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) ...

