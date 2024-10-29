KAYTUS BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) integrated cryptographic module delivers enhanced encryption for critical server operations and ensures robust user data protection, fully complying with the most rigorous security standards

KAYTUS, a leading provider of IT infrastructure, has secured a prestigious new certification for its advanced cryptographic module. The groundbreaking KAYTUS V2 series has set a new industry benchmark as the first Baseboard Management Controller for servers to be accredited under FIPS 140-3. Boasting state-of-the-art BMC firmware, it integrates a robust and dependable cryptographic module, empowering clients to confidently tackle the most stringent data security and compliance requirements in critical application environments.

In the field of data security, adhering to established standards is vital for safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring compliance with regulations like GDPR and the Cybersecurity Act. Servers, as critical components of IT infrastructure, are heavily relied upon across various sectors such as government, banking, telecommunications, and cloud service providers, making their security an essential priority. BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) firmware plays a pivotal role in server management by enabling remote control, fault diagnosis, configuration deployment, and upgrades. At the heart of this security is the cryptographic module, which forms the backbone of the BMC's security technologies and applications. It enables the secure encryption of sensitive data, including remote operation data, and fault diagnostics. The KAYTUS server fortified cryptographic security is crucial for protecting data integrity and confidentiality, ensuring that the BMC remains a secure and reliable tool for managing today's increasingly complex IT environments.

The FIPS 140-3 cryptographic module security certification was conducted by DEKRA, a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity testing and certification. The FIPS 140 standard, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States, defines stringent security requirements for cryptographic modules. Modules certified under FIPS 140-3 are designed to provide enhanced protection for encryption keys and ensure the secure execution of cryptographic operations across various applications. The FIPS 140-3 standard has evolved into a widely accepted security benchmark, recognized as a best practice by organizations worldwide. In regions like North America and Europe, it has become the de facto standard for ensuring the security and integrity of cryptographic modules.

The KAYTUS V2 server family has set a new industry milestone as the first server provider to meet the stringent FIPS 140-3 security standard. The software cryptographic module integrated into its BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) for out-of-band management is fully compliant with the rigorous requirements of FIPS 140-3. By obtaining this certification for its cryptographic module, the KAYTUS V2 server guarantees enhanced security for the services operating on the BMC. This includes web interfaces, SSH, VNC, KVM, and virtual media services, ensuring that each layer of BMC operation meets the highest standards of cryptographic security, giving users peace of mind in critical application scenarios.

KAYTUS has significantly strengthened the integrity of its cryptographic modules, ensuring the precision of cryptographic algorithms and the confidentiality of sensitive parameters used during cryptographic operations. These advancements provide robust security enhancements across critical applications, including finance, government, healthcare, and cloud computing, where data protection and system integrity are paramount End-to-end security for the lifecycle of cryptographic modules enhances overall product safety: KAYTUS has developed and implemented a comprehensive end-to-end security framework that spans the entire lifecycle of its cryptographic modules. This framework covers every phase, including development, third-party component integration, independent evaluations, delivery, incident response, and ongoing maintenance. By securing the cryptographic module throughout its lifecycle, KAYTUS minimizes risks during both the development and operational stages, ensuring the delivery of secure, reliable, and high-quality products to its clients. This proactive approach strengthens product integrity and fosters trust in critical application environments.

"KAYTUS has reached a major milestone by obtaining the FIPS 140-3 certification, conducted by DEKRA. Their Baseboard Management Controller for servers are highly secure and reliable, offering a competitive solution for enterprises and organizations looking to strengthen the stability and security of their digital infrastructure," says Rubén Lirio Vera, Global Director of Cybersecurity Services at DEKRA

The KAYTUS V2 server family supports three major CPU platforms and a range of mainstream accelerators, offering over 40 products designed to address diverse business scenarios. Following its successful ISO/IEC 19790:2012 certification for cryptographic module security, the V2 server has once again gained recognition for its robust underlying-architecture. The security and reliability of the V2 server are the result of a meticulously optimized design that ensures dependable performance from initialization through operation and upgrades. Key proprietary technologies such as dual flash and dual U-Boot redundancy, the Watchdog mechanism, BMC self-recovery, and PFR (Platform Firmware Resilience) technology-which actively monitors and counters malicious activities-further bolster the server's reliability.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com

About DEKRA

DEKRA was originally founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. With a much wider scope today, DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2022, DEKRA generated sales totaling nearly EUR 3.8 billion. The company currently employs almost 50,000 people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

