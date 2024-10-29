MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Tech and OncoDNA join forces to offer laboratories a streamlined NGS workflow for implementing Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) OncoDEEP Kit in clinical practice

CHARLEROI, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today announced the collaboration with OncoDNA, a genomic and theranostic company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of cancer and genetic diseases. The OncoDEEP® Kit's comprehensive workflow-encompassing sequencing, secondary analysis, and final interpretation of NGS data (OncoKDM) -is now fully compatible with MGI sequencers.

OncoDNA is committed to making the OncoDEEP® Kit's end-to-end solution technology-neutral, opening up new setup possibilities for laboratories.

Previously limited to one sequencing technology/platform provider, the OncoDEEP® Kit's analysis process now also provides exceptional results and clinical insights, supporting laboratories in performing solid tumor Comprehensive Genomic Profiling using MGI sequencers which utilize the cutting-edge DNBSEQ technology.

DNBSEQ platforms advance DNA sequencing by using DNA nanoballs (DNBs) loaded onto a Patterned Array chip. The enhanced accuracy and sensitivity, as along with the reduced amplification bias make the DNBSEQ technology an excellent partner for precision oncology.

OncoDEEP® Kit CGP panel is the largest and the most complete of the market, composed of probes targeting 638 genes for a final content of 1.8 Mb. It supports the identification of all relevant variants involved in various solid tumor types with genes carefully selected based on their biological and therapeutical relevance.

In addition, specific sequences have been added to cover key regions associated with phenotypes of interest such as Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI), Loss Of Heterozygosity (LOH) in Tumor Suppressor Genes (TSGs), introns tilling for genes ALK/ROS1/RET and MET-ex14, sub-telomeric Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) for Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) calculation and promoter of TERT.

Results of the OncoDEEP® Kit's comprehensive workflow on MGI's DNBSEQ platform were presented during the 36th European Congress of Pathology in Florence (September 7th-10th) [1].

"Partnering with MGI marks a significant milestone in our mission to make precision oncology accessible to all. By ensuring the OncoDEEP® Kit is compatible with MGI sequencers, we are not only expanding the technological options available to laboratories but also enhancing the quality and accuracy of genomic profiling in clinical practice. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of cancer care." Commented Jean-Pol Detiffe Founder of OncoDNA.

"We are committed to enabling our partners to generate better and faster results by using our sequencing platforms. I am proud of our partnership with OncoDNA and that this probe-based panel can be used in combination with our sequencing technology. This will offer more options and more applications in the somatic field, which is a great advantage for all." Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa.

[1]: 2024 ECP Poster: https://oncodna.com/poster/validation-of-the-oncodeep-kit-comprehensive-genomic-panel-on-the-mgi-platform/

About OncoDNA

Founded in 2012 OncoDNA has grown exponentially since its creation, closing milestone partnerships with leading oncology organisations and expanding its footprint worldwide. As a result, it has become a leading genomic and theranostic company translating molecular science and digital knowledge into clinical expertise to improve cancer treatment. OncoDNA's continued mission is to optimise cancer patients' treatment journeys by empowering health professionals, companies, and researchers to deliver the promise of precision medicine. OncoDNA offers a unique portfolio that combines NGS services, biomarker testing, data analysis software and clinical decision support tools. The OncoDNA Group is headquartered in Belgium, and its entities, BioSequence and IntegraGen are based in Spain and France. OncoDNA employs over 100 employees across multiple countries and works with an international network of Distributors to extend the reach of its work.

OncoDNA is keen to meet potential partners who would like to benefit from our expertise and work with us to for the benefit of oncologists and their patients.

Visit www.oncodna.com

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329841/MGI__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mgi-tech-and-oncodna-join-forces-to-offer-laboratories-a-streamlined-ngs-workflow-for-implementing-comprehensive-genomic-profiling-cgp-oncodeep-kit-in-clinical-practice-302289775.html