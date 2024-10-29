Grit Real Estate Income Group: Updated change in results release date and investor presentation

DJ Updated change in results release date and investor presentation

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

CHANGE IN RELEASE DATE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

Shareholders are referred to the RNS announcement of 11 October 2024 and are advised that the Group will now release its full year results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024 on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, 31 October 2024 at 12:00pm Mauritius / 08:00am UK / 10:00am South Africa time via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the presentation being open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10:00am Mauritius / 06:00am UK / 08:00am South Africa the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https://grit.group/ investor-relations/financial-results/

By Order of the Board

29 October 2024

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 () 82 480 4541 Group Investor Relations ir@grit.group Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser James King /Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff/Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

