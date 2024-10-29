Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3CSFU | ISIN: NO0011008971 | Ticker-Symbol: 9YK
München
29.10.24
08:02 Uhr
2,430 Euro
-0,010
-0,41 %
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 09:30 Uhr
SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2024 results

HØNEFOSS, Norway, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCraft ASA will publish its third quarter 2024 financial report together with the Q3 2024 presentation material on Tuesday 5 November 2024 at 07:00 CET on the company website and www.newsweb.no.

Investors, analysts, and journalists are welcome to join to an English language webcast presentation of the report on the same day, Tuesday 5 November 2024, at 08:00 CET.

Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20241105_2

Presenters:

  • Chief Executive Officer Gustav Line
  • Chief Financial Officer Kjartan Bø

Viewers are welcome to submit written questions through the webcast player during and after the presentation.

A recording of the presentation will be available on the same link and at smartcraft.com/investor-relations/ after the live stream is concluded.

CONTACTS

* Gustav Line, CEO, +47 952 67 104, gustav.line@smartcraft.com

* Kjartan Bø, CFO, +47 410 27 000, kjartan.bo@smartcraft.com

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13,300 customers and 260 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-2024-results,c4055378

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartcraft-asa-smcrt--invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-2024-results-302289802.html

