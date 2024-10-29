KitPlus Auctions celebrates Sustainability Award and 500 tonne Carbon Saving Milestone in 2024

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KitPlus Auctions, a leading auction marketplace dedicated to promoting sustainability through the sale of used audio visual and broadcast equipment, is proud to announce several significant milestones achieved this year, underscoring their commitment to the circular economy and helping clients have a positive environmental impact.

The team at KitPlus Auctions has been honoured with the award for Net Zero Innovation at the Corporate Star Awards in Amsterdam during IBC 2024 (International Broadcasting Convention). The award recognises their contribution to helping their clients reduce their carbon impact and enable them to be closer to a net zero operation. The accolade reflects KitPlus Auctions dedication to offer clients eco-friendly solutions that allow both economic and environmental benefits.

In addition to this award, KitPlus Auctions have reached a critical environmental milestone by helping their clients save over 500 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent gases) in 2024, the equivalent of flying return from London to Hong Kong 142 times. This achievement has been made possible through the sale of used film, broadcast, lighting and audio-visual equipment, which results in a reduced carbon footprint compared to manufacturing a new product.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made this year," said Matthew Robbins at KitPlus Auctions. "These milestones are not just numbers-they represent our ongoing commitment to enabling clients to reduce their carbon footprint and be part of a circular economy. Winning the Corporate Star Awards for net zero innovation and helping our clients save 500 tonnes of CO2e are testaments to the impact our marketplace can have."

Central to KitPlus Auctions' mission is the promotion of a circular economy-an economic model focused on keeping products, equipment, and materials in use for as long as possible. By facilitating the resale and reuse of broadcast equipment, the company not only helps reduce waste but also provides cost-effective alternatives for businesses looking to upgrade their technology without compromising on sustainability.

As KitPlus Auctions continues to grow, it remains dedicated to driving further innovations in sustainability and expanding its efforts to reduce carbon emissions across industries. By providing a trusted platform for the resale of goods, the company enables clients to make greener choices, contributing to a more circular and resilient economy.

For more information about KitPlus Auctions, visit kitplusauctions.com

