The founders of the European Bartending School (EBS) have officially launched DrinksWorld.com, an online platform designed to captivate cocktail lovers and aspiring bartenders alike. Building on the success of BarSchool.net, the world's largest bartending school with locations in 25 countries, DrinksWorld.com is set to offer a dynamic range of resources that bring the art of bartending to a wider global audience.





"With DrinksWorld.com, we wanted to take everything we've learned through the years and create a fun, informative space where people can explore the world of cocktails," said Lasse Huss Madsen, one of the co-founders. "Our goal was to ensure that whether you're a seasoned bartender or just starting, you have access to the best information and resources."

DrinksWorld.com isn't just another recipe site; it's an immersive platform that brings the founders' 25 years of industry expertise to life. With a sleek, easy-to-navigate design, it offers more than 500 meticulously crafted cocktail recipes-each complete with step-by-step instructions and tutorials-so users can master drinks from the comfort of their homes. In-depth articles on everything from spirit profiles to bartending techniques complement this growing library of classic and contemporary recipes.

One of the standout features of DrinksWorld.com is its comprehensive online bartending courses. Modeled after EBS's expert-developed programs, these courses allow users to hone their bartending skills and even earn certifications, all without leaving home. Each course, much like the content on the site, is fact-checked and verified by professional bartenders to maintain the high standards set by EBS over the years.

According to Lasse, "We've always prioritized professional education with EBS, and with DrinksWorld.com, we're able to expand that to an even larger audience. Whether you want to sharpen your skills or get certified, our courses are designed to fit into your life."

In addition to the courses, DrinksWorld.com offers personalized features. Visitors can create accounts to bookmark favorite recipes, articles, and techniques, making it easier to track their progress and revisit content at their convenience. The platform also delivers the latest industry trends, ensuring that both professionals and home bartenders stay up to date on new spirits, cocktail innovations, and new bartending techniques.

DrinksWorld.com draws its strength from the years of industry knowledge amassed through EBS's journey. Launched with a single school, EBS rapidly expanded into the most respected bartending institution in the world, and now, with this online venture, its founders are bringing that same level of passion and professionalism to a new platform. DrinksWorld.com represents a continuation of their mission to share the art of bartending on a global scale.

"DrinksWorld gives us the chance to reach beyond the classroom and engage with people who are just as excited about drinks as we are," said Lasse. "The platform lets us share what we've learned from hundreds of expert bartenders and instructors, and inspire others in the process."

DrinksWorld.com is designed to be the ultimate resource. From its extensive recipe database to its educational articles and industry updates, DrinksWorld.com aims to be a hub for anyone passionate about the world of cocktails and spirits.

