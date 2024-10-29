Korean researchers have used thermal and wet gravity separation (WGS) to separate EVA from reclaimed silicon powder in end-of-life PV modules with "minimal" chemical usage. The proposed technique provides silicon powder that could be reused as a raw material for upcycling into silicon nitride, silicon oxide, or silicon carbide. Researchers at the Gyeongsang National University Jinju in South Korea have developed a new method for separating ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant from recycled silicon power in end-of-life (EoL) solar panels. In common mechanical recycling processes, EVA is mixed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...