Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 10:22 Uhr
TPAY MOBILE: Geidea and tpay partner to transform digital payments in KSA, Egypt, & UAE Expanding financial access with a comprehensive suite of payment solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 29, 2024from 2023 to 2030, the region's payment landscape is set for substantial evolution. Geidea, one of the region's leading financial technology companies, has announced a strategic partnership with tpay, the leading payment connector in the region. Together, they aim to reshape the digital payments space by offering an integrated suite of payment methods, including Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), card payments, and e-wallets, all accessible through a single aggregator. This collaboration is designed to enhance the payment experience for merchants and consumers while driving financial inclusion across the region.

The partnership represents a major step forward in tpay's journey to becoming a fully integrated payment enabler, capable of meeting the diverse needs of merchants in KSA, Egypt, and the UAE. By joining forces, tpay and Geidea complement each other's strengths, offering a unified payment solution that simplifies digital transactions and provides a broad range of payment options within a single platform. This approach not only strengthens tpay's service capabilities but also extends financial access to underserved communities, narrowing the gap in digital financial services across META.

By combining Geidea's established network with tpay's expertise, the partnership is poised to accelerate merchant acquisition and unlock new growth opportunities in key markets. It empowers merchants with secure and flexible payment solutions that cater to evolving customer preferences, fostering greater financial inclusion.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to offer merchants a full spectrum of payment options within a single platform," said Eslam Gaber, VP of Commercial at tpay. "By integrating our capabilities, we provide a comprehensive solution that meets the diverse payment needs of merchants, enhancing their ability to serve customers seamlessly."

tpay CEO Isik Uman commented, "Joining forces with Geidea allows us to complement our existing presence by adding new payment methods that deliver even more value to our merchants. We're not just expanding our offering; we're providing a versatile, unified payment solution that drives digital transformation and financial access across META."

A spokesperson from Geidea stated, "Integrating Direct Carrier Billing into our payment platform further enriches our offering, ensuring merchants have access to innovative payment solutions that elevate the customer experience. This collaboration underscores our commitment to seamless, secure, and inclusive payments throughout the region."

As tpay continues to lead the way as a payment connector in META, this partnership with Geidea underscores a shared commitment to revolutionizing digital payments, unlocking growth, and advancing financial inclusion across the region.

Merchants interested in joining the payment revolution or learning more about integrating these solutions can visit tpay's website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e43d161-3ef1-4af7-ab18-b6e5ced36db5


